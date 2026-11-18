The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected a bid by three former Press Corporation Limited (PCL) senior executives for K10.5 billion in advance payment while their compensation appeal is heard in the High Court.

The sum is 75 per cent of the K14.1 billion the Industrial Relations Court (IRC) awarded the trio in 2024 for unfair dismissal.

The three are former group chief executive George Partridge, former company secretary Bernard Ndau and former group financial controller Elizabeth Mafeni.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Supreme Court's judgment, delivered in Blantyre, upheld Deputy Chief Justice Lovemore Chikopa's May ruling, which had suspended payment pending the appeal.

An 11-member panel led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda reached the decision without hearing oral submissions from either side.

Mzikamanda said the ruling had taken time because the court had to keep reviewing it.

"It took a bit long because we had to review and review and review. We appreciate your patience," he said.

The unanimous decision was read out by Justice of Appeal Sylvester Kalemba.

The court said a party seeking to have a single judge's decision reviewed by the full bench must show a proper basis for doing so, and that the three applicants had failed to do this.

The case has a long history. After the October 2024 IRC order, PCL applied to suspend the payment pending the High Court appeal.

The IRC instead ordered the company to pay 70 per cent of the award, about K9.88 billion. PCL then took the matter to the High Court, which allowed the suspension but ordered the company to pay 75 per cent.

In May, the matter returned to the Supreme Court, where Chikopa ruled that PCL should instead deposit K200 million with the High Court as security.

Partridge, now Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Ndau and Mafeni then asked the full bench to hear their application. It was dismissed.

In the original IRC ruling, Mafeni was awarded K8.25 billion, Partridge K3.27 billion and Ndau K2.68 billion.

The payments were due within 10 days of April 25, 2025. The three were dismissed in 2021 after a functional review by PCL's board, which was carried out by a consultant.