The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has distanced itself from youths whose planned parades forced the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and district civil society groups to postpone their anti-government protests over the cost of living.

The parades, promoted through posters bearing the portraits of President Peter Mutharika and DPP director of youth Norman Chisale, were advertised for Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

In Zomba, the youths planned to march from Chinamwali to Zomba Town. In Blantyre, the route ran from Kamuzu Stadium to the central business district, and in Lilongwe from Old Town to the City Centre. In Mzuzu, participants were expected to march from Luwinga to Mzuzu Town.

Yet none of the advertised parades took place in the four cities by 5pm on Monday.

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DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said the party's leadership was not aware of the parades.

He said that although he had seen a poster announcing one, he ignored it because the matter had not been discussed by the party's central executive committee.

"I will need to find out from the national youth director whether he was aware of these parades," he said.

He asked for copies of the notices submitted by the youths and those issued by councils acknowledging the events.

National director of operations Boniface Kasholoho also distanced the party from the parades, saying he doubted they were organised by the DPP if the central executive committee was unaware of them.

Zomba District Council had earlier advised HRDC to choose another date after youths claiming to represent the governing party submitted a notice for a parade on the same day as the planned demonstrations.

Zomba City Council chief executive Archangel Bakolo said he was aware of the planned parade, which he said was organised by the party's district governor.

HRDC vice-chairperson Madalitso Banda said the coalition agreed to postpone to avoid a possible confrontation with DPP youths.

He said Zomba District Commissioner Fredson Musandide Misinjo had told the coalition its demonstrations could not proceed because DPP youths had organised a parade on the same day.

Misinjo could not be reached for comment.

Activist Benedicto Kondowe said the DPP's denial made it important to establish who organised the parades, under whose authority, and whether the notices submitted to councils were genuine.

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He said no political party should enjoy superior rights of assembly over ordinary citizens.

Mzuzu-based governance commentator Moses Mkandawire said it was the duty of district commissioners to facilitate peaceful demonstrations, which are constitutionally protected, rather than create obstacles for citizens.

He said DC offices are State institutions accountable to the State, not to individuals or political parties.

Fears of a clash between rights activists and governing party youths grew after the DPP youths said they would march.

Chisale, who is also Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, vowed not to allow HRDC to hold the demonstrations.