Government has admitted it cannot give Malawians a firm date for ending the fuel crisis, even as it announces fresh funding and purchases aimed at easing shortages.

Information spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Finance had already released US$30 million for fuel procurement.

He said Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) had bought an extra 100 million litres.

But Namalomba would not say when the fuel would arrive. Speaking on Times Radio's Kulinji programme, he said government expected a big improvement in supplies soon, but warned against giving arrival dates that could later prove wrong because of disruptions on transport routes.

He said Malawians wanted fuel at every filling station, not updates on where tankers were.

"What Malawians want is for fuel to be available at every filling station, not to be told that trucks have left Dar es Salaam and are passing through this or that place," he said.

Motorists and businesses are left without a clear answer on when the shortages that have disrupted transport and trade will end.

Government has not published a delivery schedule or said when the procurement will translate into steady supplies at pumps.

The admission comes as frustration grows over shortages. Motorists are spending hours looking for fuel, and some are turning to the black market, where prices are reported to be far higher.