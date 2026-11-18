The board of the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has suspended its chief executive, William Liabunya, and the utility's director of corporate services and company secretary, Videlia Mluwira, in a move that intensifies scrutiny of the state-owned power producer's governance and financial management.

In separate letters, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi, who also chairs the Egenco board, said the suspensions followed serious preliminary findings relating to the pair's conduct in procurement processes, organisational performance, administration, and the use of company resources.

The action comes against the backdrop of an investigative audit commissioned by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation into Egenco's payment of K2.6 billion to M&M Global Consultants.

While the board has not publicly detailed the allegations, the suspensions signal growing concern within government over management practices at one of Malawi's most strategically important state enterprises.

The audit's findings are expected to play a central role in determining whether the preliminary concerns identified by the board translate into further disciplinary or legal action.