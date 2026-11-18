The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), is expected to host a high-level dialogue on maritime safety, security, and the welfare of seafarers on November 19, 2026, at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute in Marshall, Margibi County.

The announcement was made by Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority, during the Ministry of Information press briefing.

The dialogue will be held under the theme, "Enhancing Global Maritime Safety, Security and the Welfare of Seafarers for International Peace and Shared Prosperity."

According to Commissioner Lighe, the engagement comes at an important time as Liberia prepares to assume the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the gathering will bring together senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the United Nations system, maritime safety and security experts, shipping industry leaders, and other local and international stakeholders.

The meeting is expected to examine growing threats facing international shipping routes and the seafarers responsible for keeping global maritime trade moving.

Lighe explained that maritime transportation remains important to international trade, food security, energy supply, and the movement of essential goods.

However, he warned that global shipping continues to face several security threats, including geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, piracy, cyberattacks, illegal fishing, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other forms of transnational crime.

He identified the Gulf of Guinea and the Gulf of Aden as important maritime corridors facing security concerns.

The LiMA chief also stressed that protecting commercial vessels must go hand in hand with protecting the lives and welfare of seafarers, who often work far from their families and face dangerous conditions while transporting goods across international waters.

"Without seafarers, the ships will not sail to the high seas to deliver all of the goods," Lighe said, emphasizing the importance of protecting those who sustain international trade.

He noted that Liberia's position as the world's largest flag state comes with responsibilities to the international shipping community and the broader global community.

According to him, Liberia's responsibilities extend beyond maintaining a competitive shipping industry to supporting international efforts aimed at strengthening maritime safety, protecting seafarers, promoting freedom of navigation, and combating maritime crimes.

The Commissioner emphasized that maritime security cannot be addressed by one country or institution alone, calling for stronger cooperation among flag states, port states, coastal states, international organizations, regional institutions, and the private shipping industry.

Lighe disclosed that the dialogue will focus on two major areas.The first will examine ways to secure the global maritime domain amid armed conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and emerging maritime threats.

Discussions will include the protection of commercial shipping, freedom of navigation, maritime infrastructure, and seafarers, particularly those operating in conflict-affected areas.

Other issues expected to receive attention include piracy, armed robbery at sea, cybercrime, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal fishing.

The second area will focus on strengthening global maritime governance and institutional coordination through renewed international cooperation.

He said participants will examine how international maritime institutions, the United Nations system, and national governments can work together more effectively to address emerging threats and improve the implementation and enforcement of international maritime agreements.

The Commissioner further announced that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event.

He said the President's participation will demonstrate the Liberian Government's commitment to maritime safety and security and the country's contribution to international peace and security.

The keynote address will be followed by high-level panel discussions and special statements from key stakeholders within Liberia's national security architecture.

Lighe said the dialogue is expected to produce a communiqué outlining the major discussions and practical recommendations from the engagement.

The expected outcomes include policy recommendations to inform Liberia's proposed signature initiative during its December presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Other expected outcomes include improved coordination among relevant United Nations agencies and international maritime institutions, as well as stronger international recognition of the protection of commercial shipping and seafarers as important elements of international peace and security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that Liberia hopes the engagement will help establish a framework for sustained international cooperation in addressing emerging maritime security challenges.

Lighe described Liberia's upcoming presidency of the United Nations Security Council as an opportunity for the country to contribute to international discussions on peace, security, and global stability.

He said the maritime dialogue forms part of Liberia's preparations to bring together international expertise, encourage constructive engagement, and advance practical solutions to challenges affecting countries beyond their national borders.

The Commissioner called on members of the media to give the event the attention it deserves, noting that it presents an opportunity for Liberia to contribute ideas and strengthen its voice on global peace and security issues.

He concluded by emphasizing that the safety of international shipping routes and the protection of seafarers are closely connected to global commerce and prosperity.

"When we protect our seas, we protect global commerce. When we protect our shipping routes, we protect economic stability. And when we protect our seafarers, we protect the human lives that sustain international trade and global prosperity," Lighe said.