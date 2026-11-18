First British Charity Home Foundation, Lions Club Lagos Ikoyi Diamond and Onikan General Hospital have partnered to organise a community healthcare outreach in Lagos as part of activities marking the 2026 World Sight Day.

The outreach, scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 9 a.m., will take place at the premises of Onikan General Hospital.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at promoting humanitarian service, community welfare and access to essential healthcare services.

Residents are expected to benefit from free eye screening, diabetes checks and hypertension screening. Free eyeglasses will also be distributed to individuals who require them.

The organisers said the participation of Onikan General Hospital would strengthen healthcare delivery and promote awareness of preventive healthcare within the community.

They added that the collaboration was designed to encourage early medical checks, facilitate the identification of potential health conditions and improve public awareness of preventable illnesses.

First British Charity Home Foundation acknowledged the contributions of Lions Club Lagos Ikoyi Diamond and Onikan General Hospital towards the implementation of the initiative.

The organisers expressed hope that the outreach would improve access to basic health checks and encourage residents to prioritise regular medical screening.