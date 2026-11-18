The EFCC accused Mr Dasuki and his co-defendants of diverting billions in arms procurement.

A bank manager told the FCT High Court in Abuja on Tuesday that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) sent N500 million to a private company while Sambo Dasuki was in charge of the office.

Obazele Anthony, the fourth prosecution witness presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said Real Properties Investment Limited (RPIL) received "N500 million from NSA" on 20 November 2014.

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Mr Dasuki served as NSA between 2012 and 2015, at the height of Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria's North-east, during the administration of then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The EFCC accused him, along with former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, his son Sagir Bafarawa, former Minister of State for Finance Bashir Yuguda, and Dalhatu Investment Limited, of N19.4 billion in arms-procurement fraud.

Since 2015, Mr Dasuki and his co-defendants have been facing 25 counts of misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and receiving stolen property.

The charges accuse them of diverting N19.4 billion from the NSA office's account. The money was said to be meant for procurement of arms to firm up the offensive against Boko Haram terrorists during former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, between 2014 and 2015.

This case is one of the twin indictments Mr Dasuki is facing before separate judges of the FCT High Court regarding his management of the arms procurement funds.

He and his co-defendants in the two cases denied the allegations.

Utilisation of N500 million

Led in evidence by EFCC's lawyer Rotimi Jacobs, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Tuesday, Mr Anthony narrated the utilisation of the N500 million transferred into Real Properties Investment Limited by ONSA.

The company transferred N1.5 million to an individual identified as "Alhaji Mutiu Idowu", N7.5 million to Kalaks Investment Limited, N1 million to Real Oil Mills and N140,000 to Adekola Adeoye.

Similarly, it also sent N10 million to Mr Idowu, N100 million to Senator Rashidi Ladoja, N250 million to Meristem Wealth Management Limited and a fixed deposit of N100 million.

Mr Ladoja is a former governor of Oyo State, was a Third Republic senator and is the present Olubadan of Ibadan. Details of his connection to the case remains sketchy at the current stage of the prosecution's case.

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Witness not privy to transactions' purpose

Defence lawyers - A.O. Ayodele for Mr Yuguda, A.A. Usman for Mr Dasuki and James Olatoke, a SAN, for the Bafarawas - took turn to cross-examine the witness.

The witness confirmed during the rounds of question that the bank did not flag the transactions as suspicious.

The prosecution witness, who maintained that he neither worked with ONSA nor knew the purpose of the transactions, said the payments to the individuals and firms listed were not on the authority of the NSA.

He confirmed that he was not the compliance officer, did not author the documents EFCC presented in court, and was not involved in any of the transactions.

He named the compliance officers who signed the Real Properties Investment Limited account statement. He said the officials were still alive.

The witness also confirmed that "somebody signed on behalf of some of the compliance officers," whose names were listed on the documents.

He also noted that Mr Bafarawa was not a beneficiary of any of the transactions.

Thereafter, the witness was discharged, and the trial judge, Yusuf Halilu, adjourned the case until 15 December.