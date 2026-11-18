Akwa Ibom stakeholders warn that vote-buying, political interference in security operations and declining public trust in INEC could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Stakeholders at a multi-stakeholder peace forum in Akwa Ibom State warned that vote-buying, political manipulation of security agencies and declining public confidence in the electoral commission could threaten the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

They called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political parties and other critical institutions to take proactive steps to address the challenges before the elections, warning that failure to do so could deepen electoral violence and undermine public confidence in the process.

The stakeholders spoke on Thursday at a one-day multi-stakeholder peace forum organised by Youth for Change Initiative, with technical support from the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

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The forum, themed "Peaceful Elections: Strengthening Stakeholders' Collaboration for Electoral Peace in the 2027 General Elections," brought together representatives of security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, civil society organisations, the media, and women and youth groups.

Presenting a paper at the event, civil society actor Ekom Akpan identified vote-buying, political desperation, and public distrust in INEC as major threats to credible elections.

Mr Akpan said electoral violence was not an isolated election-day occurrence but a recurring problem that required sustained intervention before, during and after elections.

He questioned whether the 2027 elections would produce another cycle of violence and bereaved families, urging stakeholders to prevent a repeat of past experiences.

He called on security agencies to take vote-buying seriously, warning that politicians could exploit economic hardship to manipulate voters.

"Hunger should not be weaponised to ensure vote-buying," he said, urging citizens to reject inducements and develop the values needed to hold elected officials accountable.

Mr Akpan said there is a declining public confidence in INEC. He said past experiences such as glitches on the INEC Result Viewing Portal and disturbing discoveries had weakened Nigerians' belief in the commission's ability to deliver credible elections.

He asked the electoral body to rebuild public trust through deliberate transparency, timely communication and openness in its preparations.

He also challenged security agencies to show their neutrality, alleging that political elites had, over the years, used security operatives to manipulate elections.

"Beating me in an election does not mean we are enemies," he said, urging political parties and candidates to present clear manifestos for public analysis rather than promote hostility.

Mr Akpan further called on politicians to campaign with ideas instead of insults and called on religious leaders to speak truthfully to political office holders rather than merely echo government positions.

He also appealed to traditional rulers to remain neutral and cautioned against using women as instruments of political mobilisation without meaningful participation in political decision-making.

Vote-buying, ethnic politics

In a goodwill message, Ahmed Isa, who represented the Hausa community in Akwa Ibom, called on voters to assess candidates based on their competence, track records and policy proposals rather than ethnic or religious affiliations.

He advised voters not to be swayed by candidates' theatrical performances at campaign rallies but to demand their manifestos and examine what they intended to achieve if elected.

"Hold your aspirants and leaders accountable. When you succumb to vote-buying, you have sold your destiny. You cannot ask the person for anything during governance," he said.

Similarly, traditional ruler Precious Udo of Ifa Ikot Abia Ntuen urged voters to vote according to their conscience and resist intimidation and vote-buying.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council, Nsibiet John, charged journalists to begin scrutinising candidates' manifestos and investigating the possibilities of their campaign promises ahead of the elections.

Mr John warned against assuming that the outcome of the 2027 elections was already determined, saying stakeholders must begin preparing for possible challenges, including technological failures during the electoral process.

He advocated the establishment of professional election-monitoring situation rooms to track developments and facilitate timely responses to emerging challenges.

He also cautioned journalists against publishing unverified information capable of heightening political tensions, urging them to investigate questionable reports before dissemination.

"The media in Akwa Ibom State offers itself to stand as a reliable partner for peaceful and credible elections," he said.

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40 peace monitors deployed

In her welcome remarks, the Executive Director of Youth for Change Initiative, Joy Ubong, said the organisation was implementing a project to prevent and mitigate election-related violence through community-based early warning systems, stakeholder collaboration and media-driven peace advocacy.

She said the project targets eight local government areas: Abak, Esit Eket, Etim Ekpo, Ibeno, Ibesikpo Asutan, Ini, Nsit Ubium and Uyo.

According to her, Youth for Change Initiative has established, trained and inaugurated a 16-member Community Stakeholders Network comprising state and non-state actors to coordinate responses to reported conflicts and violence.

She said the network would work with 40 trained peace monitors deployed across the eight local government areas to observe developments, identify early warning signs, document incidents and report potential threats for timely intervention.

Ms Ubong identified early warning and response, responsible media reporting, and multi-stakeholder collaboration as the initiative's three main approaches.

She appealed to stakeholders to verify information and avoid circulating inflammatory statements, stressing that peaceful elections were a shared responsibility.