SOKOTO — The Tinubu Again Movement (TAM), a political support group associated with the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has announced plans to facilitate the release of 2,000 inmates in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states through the payment of court-imposed fines and other lawful interventions.

The proposed initiative is aimed at assisting indigent inmates whose continued detention is linked to their inability to pay fines and those eligible for release under applicable laws.

The group announced the plan on Tuesday during its participation in the presidential campaign rally of President Bola Tinubu in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Hundreds of its members participated in the rally, wearing branded outfits and carrying banners bearing the images of Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Matawalle.

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The supporters also marched through major streets of the state capital, expressing support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the proposed intervention, TAM spokesman, Mallam Yusuf Dingyadi, said the initiative was designed to assist deserving inmates who could not secure their release because of financial constraints.

He said the movement would identify eligible beneficiaries and work towards settling outstanding fines in accordance with the law.

"Our intention is to facilitate the release of 2,000 inmates across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states by identifying deserving cases and assisting those whose continued detention is linked to their inability to pay relatively small fines.

"We believe that imprisonment should not become a permanent barrier to rebuilding one's life, particularly for individuals who qualify for release under the law but remain in correctional facilities because of their financial circumstances," Dingyadi said.

He added that the intervention was intended to support family reunification and the reintegration of eligible former inmates into society.

Dingyadi also disclosed that the movement was planning humanitarian interventions for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable communities across the three states.

According to him, the proposed programmes would include the distribution of food, clothing and other essential relief materials, as well as empowerment initiatives.

"We are equally concerned about the humanitarian challenges confronting internally displaced persons in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states. We intend to support them through the provision of foodstuffs, clothing and empowerment opportunities to cushion their hardships and restore their dignity," he said.

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On the proposed inmate-release programme, Dingyadi said the group would engage relevant correctional authorities, judicial institutions and other stakeholders to identify eligible beneficiaries and ensure compliance with existing laws.

He stressed that the initiative was not intended to interfere with judicial decisions but to support lawful processes for the release of inmates who had met the relevant conditions for discharge.

Beyond the humanitarian initiative, the TAM spokesman said the group's participation in the Kebbi rally reflected its commitment to grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

He said the movement planned to expand its political activities across the North-West through engagements with communities and political stakeholders.

If implemented, the proposed intervention could provide relief to affected inmates and their families, while drawing attention to the challenges faced by indigent persons unable to meet court-imposed financial obligations.