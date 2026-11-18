Fresh off an emphatic 3-1 victory last Friday in Uyo, the Super Eagles will be aiming to consolidate their position in the race for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on Tanzania's Taifa Stars in the return leg of their Group L qualifying encounter at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday (today).

Despite the convincing first leg victory, the three-time African champions are much aware that a different challenge awaits them on Tanzanian soil, where the hosts will be eager to make a statement in front of their supporters.

For Tanzania, today's encounter presents an opportunity to respond in front of home fans after the defeat in Uyo.

Although the Taifa Stars have already secured their place at the 2027 AFCON finals as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, they will be determined to demonstrate their competitiveness against one of Africa's football heavyweights.

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Under head coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi, Tanzania will hope to capitalise on home advantage, maintain defensive discipline and exploit any opportunities that come their way.

Nigeria, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their recent victory and strengthen their position in Group L. With six points from three matches, the Super Eagles are currently second behind Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points. With only one qualification spot available from the group, the Super Eagles cannot afford any more setbacks.

The stakes are, indeed, high with Nigeria eager for three points to keep their qualification chances on even keel and Tanzania keen to make home advantage count. An exciting encounter is expected in Zanzibar from 2pm Nigeria time.

The Super Eagles possess the quality, experience and attacking options to secure another victory, but they must demonstrate discipline and avoid complacency against a side determined to respond.

Three points in Zanzibar, against a side that had never beaten them in any of their previous 14 encounters, would represent another important step towards securing Nigeria's place at the 2027 AFCON in East Africa.