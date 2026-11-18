Lagos-based basketball referees received a major boost recently when their patron and CEO of Webber Hoops and Courts, Opeyemi Babalola--popularly known as Webber--donated custom-designed officiating uniforms featuring African motifs for the first time.

The presentation included two distinct designs: one for on-court referees and another for table officials.

Thanking the Lagos Basketball Referees Council executive and members for naming him their patron, Babalola urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

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"The Nigerian flag is part of the design because we know some of you are already international umpires, and we expect you to be true ambassadors by delivering excellence on the court," Babalola said. "Prepare yourselves now for the bigger stage, because it is within reach. Soon, you could be officiating in arenas with over 10,000 spectators and international media."

He also appealed to stakeholders in the Nigerian basketball ecosystem to make the sport more accessible, noting his firm's ongoing grassroot efforts through the Basketball Experience for School Sports.

Earlier, the council's chairman, Kehinde Olubunmi, expressed gratitude for the sponsorship. "Our uniform is not just a piece of clothing, but a symbol of value, dedication, identity, and heritage," Olubunmi said, calling on members to build a stronger council.

Guests at the ceremony also commended Babalola's decade-long impact on Nigerian basketball infrastructure.

Media consultant Pius Ayinor recalled the pride of seeing Nigerian-made Webber uprights used during the 2016/2017 African Basketball League in Abidjan, noting that the company now exports equipment across Africa.