Southerton legislator Bridget Nyandoro has called for urgent Government intervention in Harare's water supply challenges, warning that residents risk being left without access to the essential commodity as the City Council moves to recover outstanding debts through its newly introduced smart water metering system.

Raising a point of national interest in Parliament, Nyandoro described the situation as a "time bomb" that requires immediate attention, expressing concern over reports that Harare residents are being required to settle their outstanding water bills before they can purchase water through the newly installed smart meters.

While acknowledging the importance of the smart metering programme in improving revenue collection and strengthening the financial capacity of local authorities, Nyandoro said the implementation of the system should not result in residents being denied access to water.

She noted that councils require adequate financial resources to effectively discharge their responsibilities and provide essential services.

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However, she argued that recovering outstanding debts should be balanced against the fundamental need for households to have access to clean water.

"The residents are complaining that Harare City Council requires them to settle their outstanding debts before paying for water. So, people now do not have water in their homes, and water is very important. No one can live without water, even animals," she said.

Nyandoro urged Harare City Council to consider adopting a payment arrangement similar to that used by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) whereby consumers can purchase electricity while a percentage of their payment is deducted towards settling outstanding arrears.

She said a similar arrangement would enable residents to continue accessing water while gradually clearing their debts, rather than being subjected to payment conditions that leave households without the essential commodity.

The legislator questioned how Harare could achieve its ambition of becoming a Sunshine City by 2030 when residents were struggling to access reliable water supplies.

She also linked the matter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's development mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, arguing that denying residents access to water because of outstanding bills risked excluding vulnerable households from essential services.

Nyandoro called on the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to investigate the complaints and engage the local authority to find a lasting solution that protects residents while allowing council to recover its revenue.

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She said residents expected that whenever they paid their water bills, they should receive clean water that was readily accessible and consistently available.

Beyond the smart metering concerns, the Southerton MP also raised alarm over the continued bursting of sewer pipes in parts of the capital, calling for urgent repairs to prevent possible public health consequences.

She warned that unattended sewer bursts posed a serious risk to communities, particularly through the potential spread of waterborne diseases, and urged Government to treat the matter with the urgency it deserved.

Nyandoro said the water supply challenges and deteriorating sewer infrastructure required a coordinated response from the responsible authorities to safeguard public health and restore confidence in the delivery of essential municipal services.

Her submission placed the spotlight on the need to strike a balance between local authorities' financial sustainability and residents' access to basic services, stressing that revenue recovery measures should be implemented alongside practical solutions that ensure no household is left without water.