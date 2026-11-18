The government's effort to establish a comprehensive national identification system has suffered another setback after the House of Representatives unanimously rejected President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's proposed US$52 million concession agreement with OeSD International GmbH.

The decision followed an adverse report from a joint committee comprising the Committees on Investment and Concessions and Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, chaired by Representative Foday Fahnbulleh. The committee recommended against approval, prompting the House Plenary to reject the agreement.

The proposed concession sought to establish the National Identification Central Digital Civil Registry and Vital Statistics System (NIDCRVS), a centralized platform integrating national identification, civil registration and vital statistics.

But concerns over the agreement extended beyond its financial value. Questions about procurement procedures, revenue sharing, local participation, data ownership and the protection of citizens' biometric information turned the proposal into a wider debate over national sovereignty and public accountability.

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The rejection is a major setback for the Boakai administration and another turning point in Liberia's decades-long effort to establish a reliable national identification system.

The country's national identification program predates the current administration and the recent push for biometric cards. Its origins can be traced to the People's Redemption Council government of the 1980s.

In 1983, the PRC promulgated Decree No. 65, establishing a National IdentificationCard Systemand a Bureau of National Identification Registry. The initiative was intended, among other things, to support government revenue collection through a structured identification process.

However, the National Identification Registry Act of 2011 later described the earlier system as inadequate for broader national development because of its rudimentary technology and procedures. The first batch of cards was reportedly issued in 1987, but the initiative failed to evolve into a comprehensive national identification infrastructure.

On August 1, 2011, then-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf signed the National Identification Registry Act into law, repealing Decree No. 65 and establishing the National Identification Registry (NIR) as an autonomous institution within the Executive Branch.

The law mandated the NIR to design, establish, maintain and administer a National Biometric Identification System. It identified reliable identification as essential to strengthening the rule of law, improving social planning and facilitating public service delivery.

In May 2012, the government established the NIR Board of Registrars, comprising the heads of five government institutions. Yet institutional establishment did not immediately translate into nationwide implementation.

In October 2015, then Acting Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf announced that the NIR had been established as a functioning institution. Its management team, led by J. Tiah Nagbe, was introduced alongside a nine-month work plan.

The subsequent biometric identification ambition was expected to improve identity verification, support law enforcement, strengthen public administration and facilitate access to services.

Liberia, however, continued to depend on separate identification documents and databases maintained by institutions such as the National Elections Commission, Immigration Service and passport authorities. These systems serve specific purposes but have not produced a unified, interoperable national identity platform.

The recurring challenge has therefore been not merely issuing identification cards, but building a sustainable system supported by adequate financing, institutional coordination, reliable technology and public trust.

The OeSD concession and its financial implications

The proposed OeSD agreement was presented as a way to overcome the financial and technical challenges of nationwide biometric enrollment and digital identity infrastructure.

OeSD International GmbH, associated with the Austrian State Printing House, was selected as the proposed private-sector partner under a Build, Operate and Transfer arrangement. The company was expected to design, supply, install, commission, operate and maintain the system before transferring it to the Liberian government under the agreement's terms.

The concession was valued at approximately US

52million, although some reports have cited a figure of about US54.7 million

President Boakai submitted the agreement to the Legislature in October 2026. NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters previously explained to Biometric Update that the concession model would allow OeSD to finance nationwide enrollment and identification issuance, recover its investment over time and eventually transfer the system to the government.

However, the proposed revenue-sharing arrangement became a major source of concern.

According to financial figures in Annex Five of the agreement, reported byBiometric Update, OeSD would receive 65 percent of specified revenues generated by the system, while the Liberian government would receive 35 percent.

The same report cited projected revenue of approximately US$107 million over the proposed 10 years concession period, with about US$ 69.5 million million allocated to the company and US$37.4 million to the government.

These projections raised questions about the long-term cost of a system intended to become permanent national infrastructure.

Although a concession can reduce the government's immediate capital expenditure, it does not automatically make a project cheaper. Its overall value depends on the revenue-sharing formula, the services subject to charges, operational costs, transaction volumes and the conditions for transferring the system to the state.

The central question was whether the arrangement offered Liberia value for money over the full concession period.

The selection of OeSD also attracted scrutiny over compliance with Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Act and whether qualified local technology companies had been given a fair opportunity to compete.

An Oracle News Daily report on the committee's findings said lawmakers identified more than 40 potential risks and questioned whether the process complied with the competition requirements under Section 125(1)(a) of the Act.

The hearings brought local technology companies into the debate. Representatives of PSI Liberia and its affiliate, M. Tosh Prints Media Inc., reportedly presented biometric enrollment equipment, identification cards, software and other solutions to lawmakers.

Their representative, Varney Fahnbulleh, argued that Liberian firms possessed the technical experience and international partnerships to undertake significant components of the project.

Other companies--including MWETANA Consultant and Technology Group, Lake Piso Solutions and Dynamic Global Technologies--also questioned their exclusion. In a November 12 report, DN News Liberia said the firms claimed they could deliver the system for less than US$20 million.

Those cost estimates remain claims by the companies, not independently verified assessments of the full project's requirements. Nevertheless, their concerns raise a legitimate question: did the government adequately assess available local capacity and competing proposals before pursuing a long-term concession?

Foreign expertise may be necessary for a project of this scale, but international participation should be accompanied by transparent competition, local partnerships, skills transfer and opportunities for Liberian firms to develop the country's digital technology sector.

Perhaps the most sensitive issue surrounding the agreement was control over citizens' personal and biometric information.

The proposed system was reportedly designed to accommodate up to 10 million biometric records, a figure that prompted questions given Liberia's estimated population of approximately 5.5 million.

More importantly, the centralized database could contain fingerprints, facial information, demographic details and civil registration records--making it a critical national asset as well as a potential security vulnerability.

NIR Executive Director Peters previously assured the public that the data would be stored in Liberia and that OeSD would not control the sensitive information.

While important, such assurances must be backed by enforceable contractual and technical safeguards. The agreement should clearly define government ownership of the data, access restrictions, security audits, breach notification procedures, penalties for unauthorized disclosure and the state's right to inspect the system.

It must also establish what happens to the data, software, equipment and technical documentation if the concession is terminated or expires.

Legal ownership of citizens' information does not necessarily guarantee practical control if the government remains dependent on a private contractor to operate the infrastructure.

What the House's rejection means

The House's decision carries implications beyond the immediate rejection of the OeSD agreement.

First, it reinforces legislative oversight. A concession involving millions of dollars, national identity infrastructure and sensitive personal information require rigorous scrutiny. By accepting the joint committee's adverse recommendation, lawmakers have signaled that strategic importance does not exempt a project from legal, financial and public-interest review.

The unanimous vote also gives the decision considerable political weight, although the full committee report is necessary to establish the precise grounds for its recommendation.

Second, the rejection places the burden of explanation on the executive branch and the NIR. The administration must address questions surrounding the procurement process, financial projections, revenue-sharing arrangement, local participation and data protection. If it intends to pursue the project through another arrangement, it must demonstrate why the revised approach is more transparent and financially defensible.

It creates an opportunity to reconsider the financing and ownership model. The government could pursue a more competitive procurement process, phased public investment or a revised public-private partnership with stronger protections for the state. Any new proposal should include an independently verified cost estimate, transparent financial projections and a comparison of available financing options.

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It could strengthen local participation in the digital economy. The concerns raised by Liberian technology firms have placed domestic capacity at the center of the debate. The government should identify which components local companies can deliver and where international expertise is necessary, ensuring that the project builds skills, creates employment and reduces long-term dependence.

The rejection could also prolong delays in establishing a comprehensive national identification system. The House rejected the proposed concession, not the need for a reliable national identity platfory have offered a financing route to accelerate the country's digital identity ambitions. But technology and private financing alone cannot justify a national agreement of this scale.

The House's decision is a setback for the administration's proposed implementation model, but it also presents an opportunity to correct longstanding weaknesses and build a system that is transparent, affordable,and secure.

m. Liberia still requires a modern system capable of supporting civil registration, public service delivery, financial inclusion and border management.

The challenge is to ensure that the failure of one agreement does not become another prolonged delay in a program that has remained unfinished for decades.

This could be a chance to reset the national strategy.From the PRC-era identification initiative of the 1980s to the establishment of the NIR in 2011 and the biometric ambitions that followed, Liberia has repeatedly recognized the importance of a reliable national identification system. Yet successive efforts have struggled to translate institutional plans into sustainable implementation.

The House's rejection should therefore prompt a broader review of the national identification program, not simply a search for another contractor.

The government needs a clear digital identity strategy defining institutional responsibilities, financing, technical standards, data protection and implementation timelines. It must also explain how the NIR will coordinate with other public institutions that collect and rely on identity information.

Above all, citizens must be assured that their personal information will remain under the control of the Liberian state and protected by enforceable safeguards.