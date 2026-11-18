The Government of Liberia has announced measures to reduce port charges, accelerate cargo clearance and ease longstanding operational difficulties confronting importers at the Freeport of Monrovia.

The measures, announced following a November 16, 2026, meeting of the Government's Economic Management Team, National Security Council and port stakeholders, include plans to remove certain shipping fees, introduce 24-hour port operations, deploy additional customs personnel, digitize payments and grant eligible importers an additional 30 days of free container storage.

The intervention follows years of complaints from businesses about high port charges, prolonged clearance procedures and container congestion. For importers, these challenges translate into accumulating storage expenses, demurrage, delayed sales and working capital tied up in goods awaiting release. Such costs can ultimately contribute to higher prices for consumers.

The Freeport of Monrovia is Liberia's principal commercial gateway, handling a substantial share of the country's imported food, construction materials, machinery and other essential merchandise. Yet, despite years of infrastructure investment and private-sector participation, administrative delays, payment bottlenecks and coordination problems continue to affect cargo movement.

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The National Port Authority (NPA), established in 1967, oversees Liberia's ports. In 2010, the Government signed a 25-year concession agreement with APM Terminals, which began operating the Freeport's marine, cargo and storage activities in February 2011. The arrangement was intended to modernize operations and attract investment.

However, improvements in terminal infrastructure have not eliminated the wider challenges involving customs procedures, shipping charges, documentation and storage.

Importers continue to bear the cost of delays

The scale of the problem is reflected in the Liberia Revenue Authority's cargo-clearance assessments.

Its first National Time Release Study, published in August 2022, recorded an average cargo release time of approximately 12 days, 22 hours and eight minutes at the Freeport.

A second study, conducted in July 2026, recorded an average of 12 days, 19 hours and 42 minutes. It identified bottlenecks involving manifest submission, customs declarations, banking integration, manual procedures and weak coordination among agencies.

The findings suggest that cargo delays are not attributable to a single institution. Shipping lines, terminal operators, customs authorities, commercial banks, inspection agencies, brokers and importers all form part of the clearance chain. A disruption at any stage can delay the entire process.

In October 2026, Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh called for greater legislative scrutiny of port operations, citing complaints about multiple transaction fees and prolonged container delays. Reports on his communication indicated that some shipments were taking between 60 and 90 days to reach their final destinations.

Against this background, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan announced that shipping lines had been asked to remove the Delivery Order Fee, with companies given one week to conclude consultations with their principals.

The Government is also engaging stakeholders over the proposed removal of the MSC-related surcharge.

Ngafuan emphasized that informal charges must stop and that legitimate fees should be supported by transparent regulations and communicated to businesses before implementation.

He further disclosed that the Liberia Revenue Authority had committed to deploying additional personnel to address complaints from importers, with the Government expecting meaningful progress within 14 days.

Government targets 24-hour port operations

The Government is also moving to introduce round-the-clock operations at the Freeport, requiring relevant public agencies and private operators to extend services into nighttime hours and weekends.

The proposal is intended to reduce delays caused when cargo is ready for processing but customs personnel, payment services or other essential operators are unavailable outside regular working hours.

If properly coordinated, 24-hour operations could accelerate cargo clearance, improve container turnover and reduce storage costs.

However, the arrangement will require adequate staffing, security, electricity, functioning information systems and the availability of all relevant service providers. Extending the working hours of only some institutions would do little to resolve bottlenecks elsewhere in the clearance process.

NPA Managing Director Sekou Dukuly announced an additional 30 days of free storage for eligible containers that have remained at the port for up to one year.

The measure is intended to give affected importers more time to mobilize resources and retrieve their goods without accumulating further NPA storage charges during the relief period.

Dukuly urged importers to take advantage of the window, warning that normal charges would resume after the 30 days.

The Authority also announced the suspension of certain vessel movement-related charges imposed on shipping lines, including the 30 percent and 100 percent charges associated with vessel movements and departures during peak season.

The NPA is reviewing its tariff adjustment approach and engaging concessionaires and shipping lines on arrangements intended to balance operational costs, port investment and competitive charges.

However, the additional storage period should not be interpreted as a waiver of every charge imposed by terminal operators, shipping lines or other service providers. The relief applies to storage charges under the NPA's control.

Digital customs payments scheduled for January 2027

The Liberia Revenue Authority is preparing to introduce an electronic payment system for customs transactions on January 1, 2027.

Customs Commissioner Saah Saamoi said the LRA, working with the Central Bank of Liberia and commercial banks, is developing the platform with support from the National Switch.

The system is expected to allow importers and customs brokers to make payments electronically around the clock, reducing dependence on conventional banking hours.

Saamoi disclosed that user acceptance testing had been completed, customs brokers briefed and consultations with commercial banks were ongoing. The January rollout was selected to avoid disrupting port operations during December's traditionally busy import period.

The system could address payment-related delays identified in the July 2026 Time Release Study while improving transaction transparency through electronic records.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman announced measures to improve truck management, roadworthiness and traffic safety around the port.

The initiative will strengthen coordination between the Liberia National Police, port authorities and transport operators. Ngafuan also disclosed plans to support a designated truck parking and servicing area around the old Bong Mines section of the port.

Beyond transportation, the Government intends to work with the Legislature to review existing legal provisions governing abandoned and uncleared containers.

NPA Managing Director Dukuly said the proposed legal reforms are intended to improve the management and disposal of cargo left at the port for extended periods, freeing up valuable storage space.

The meeting also emphasized stronger pre-clearance procedures to ensure that documentation and other requirements are addressed before vessels arrive.

The country's experience with port modernization demonstrates that infrastructure investment alone cannot resolve the challenges confronting importers.

A General Auditing Commission management letter on the NPA's financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 2017, published in 2021, raised concerns about the Authority's ability to independently verify revenue generated by APM Terminals under the concession agreement.

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The audit noted that the NPA lacked access to supporting source documents, including invoices and other revenue records.

It also documented a disagreement over auxiliary revenue generated between February 2011 and July 2019. An Internal Audit Agency reconciliation cited by NPA management identified US$29.6 million in revenue that it said had not been shared with the Authority. APM Terminals disputed the amount, arguing that it was overstated and that the relevant concession provision allowed it to retain certain auxiliary revenue. The matter was referred to the Ministry of Justice.

Although these are historical findings and do not establish that current port charges are unlawful, they underscore the importance of transparent tariffs, clear contractual responsibilities and effective oversight.

If fully implemented, the Government's latest measures could reduce transaction costs, improve cargo clearance and help businesses manage inventory and working capital more efficiently. Faster and more predictable port operations could also ease pressure on retailers, wholesalers and businesses dependent on imported machinery and raw materials.

However, reduced port charges will not automatically translate into lower consumer prices. Exchange rates, international commodity prices, transportation costs and commercial margins will continue to influence market prices.

The immediate challenge is to ensure that announced relief measures are implemented consistently and that importers know which charges have been removed, when new arrangements take effect and how to access the benefits.

The July 2026 Time Release Study provides a useful benchmark for measuring progress. Future assessments should establish whether the average cargo release time has fallen and whether businesses are experiencing fewer delays and lower clearance costs.

The immediate concern, for the importers, is how quickly the promised relief will take effect, while the larger test, for the government, is whether these interventions can move beyond temporary relief and establish a more efficient, predictable and transparent port system.