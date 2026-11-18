A coalition of food policy advocates has petitioned the Ministry of Health to fast-track regulations requiring mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods as part of efforts to promote healthier diets and reduce diet-related non-communicable diseases in Uganda.

The advocates, led by a youth cluster comprising young professionals and students in law, public health, nutrition and agriculture, want the Ministry to invoke Sections 49 and 50 of the Public Health Act to introduce regulations requiring clear warning labels on foods high in sugar, salt, saturated fats and trans fats.

They argue that the proposed labels would enable consumers to make informed decisions at the point of purchase without banning any food products.

Pauline Tusiime, team lead at the Youth Cluster on Healthy Diets and Food Policy, said consumers deserve simple, visible information about the nutritional content of the foods they buy.

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"Uganda is facing a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and some cancers, partly linked to unhealthy dietary patterns," she said.

Tusiime noted that although the Ministry of Health had developed a Nutrient Profile Model to identify foods containing excessive levels of nutrients of concern, the process needed to be completed through the introduction of mandatory front-of-pack warning labels.

Another youth cluster member, Elizabeth Abaasa, said stronger food policies were necessary to address the rising burden of diet-related diseases while encouraging healthier dietary choices.

She called for warning labels that are clear, scientifically grounded and easy for consumers to understand.

The advocates are also urging the government to strengthen enforcement mechanisms, involve health experts and consumer groups in the regulatory process, and safeguard public health policies against commercial influence.

They emphasised that front-of-pack labelling should complement other interventions, including nutrition education, healthier food environments in schools and restrictions on the marketing of unhealthy foods to children.

Agricultural scientist and youth cluster member Lillian Muzaki said the campaign was not intended to ban particular foods but to ensure Ugandans have access to accurate nutritional information before making purchasing decisions.

The advocates have appealed to government agencies, Parliament, development partners, food manufacturers and the public to support the adoption and implementation of the proposed regulations.