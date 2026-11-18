editorial

Over the past several weeks, inflammatory political rhetoric, rumors, and speculation have continued to fuel tensions in Liberia, deepening partisan divisions and raising concerns about the country's peace and stability.

Amid these developments, one fundamental question deserves serious reflection: What do Liberians really want?

No country can reasonably expect to attract substantial foreign investment, create employment, and achieve sustainable development while constantly projecting an image of political uncertainty and instability.

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Yet, we continue to complain about unemployment, poverty, and the lack of foreign investment, even as our actions sometimes undermine the very conditions necessary for economic progress.

Perhaps this contradiction is best captured in the familiar Liberian expression, "We will all spoil it and fix it later."

This troubling mentality appears deeply rooted in our national life, from politics and local communities to schools and universities, where confrontation and destruction sometimes replace dialogue and peaceful engagement.

Rather than seeking constructive solutions to disagreements, some individuals and groups appear convinced that the only way to be heard is to disrupt or destroy what already exists.

Unfortunately, some political actors contribute to this atmosphere through inflammatory rhetoric that deepens mistrust, heightens tensions, and threatens investor confidence.

We must understand that serious investment requires political stability, predictable policies, respect for the rule of law, and confidence in democratic institutions.

Liberia cannot continue demanding development while tolerating conduct that undermines the environment necessary to achieve it.

Why must we destroy what we already have before attempting to rebuild it? Why should political disagreement translate into hostility when peaceful dialogue remains an option?

While other nations pursue economic transformation through cooperation and institutional development, Liberia risks remaining trapped in endless political confrontation and division.

Democracy certainly guarantees freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and political opposition. However, these rights must be exercised responsibly, without intimidation, violence, or destruction.

Similarly, those in authority must respect dissent and recognize that protecting national stability does not mean silencing legitimate criticism.

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We at The New Dawn believe that Liberia cannot realize its full development potential when political leaders and citizens continue to undermine confidence in the country's stability through reckless rhetoric and destructive conduct.

The peace Liberia enjoys today was achieved through enormous sacrifice. It must never be taken for granted or treated as something that can be destroyed today and conveniently restored tomorrow.

Our painful history should remind us that destruction is easier than reconstruction.

Liberia needs responsible leadership, constructive opposition, strong democratic institutions, and citizens willing to place national interests above partisan considerations.

It is time to abandon the mentality of "spoiling it and fixing it later" and embrace a better national philosophy: Preserve what we have, improve what is broken, and build what is missing.

Until then, the question remains: What do Liberians really want?