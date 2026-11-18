The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), will host a high-level dialogue on global maritime safety, security and seafarers' welfare on Thursday, November 19, in Marshall, Margibi County.

The dialogue, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute, comes as Liberia prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December 2026.

LiMA Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe announced the event during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Tuesday, November 17.

The dialogue will be held under the theme, "Enhancing Global Maritime Safety, Security, and the Welfare of Seafarers for International Peace and Shared Prosperity in a Period of Heightened Insecurity."

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According to Lighe, the gathering will bring together senior government officials, diplomats, United Nations representatives, maritime security experts, shipping industry leaders and other stakeholders to discuss emerging threats to international shipping.

He identified piracy, armed conflicts, cyberattacks, illegal fishing, narcotics trafficking and human trafficking as major challenges confronting the global maritime industry, particularly in strategic shipping corridors, including the Gulf of Guinea.

Lighe warned that insecurity along major shipping routes threatens international trade, food security, energy supplies and global economic stability.

He also emphasized the need to protect seafarers operating in dangerous environments.

"Seafarers are human beings whose lives, safety, dignity and welfare must be protected at all times," he said.

The LiMA Commissioner noted that Liberia, as one of the world's leading flag states, has a responsibility to promote maritime safety, freedom of navigation and international cooperation.

He stressed that addressing maritime insecurity requires coordinated efforts among governments, international organizations, port authorities and private shipping operators.

The dialogue will focus on securing international maritime routes amid armed conflicts, addressing emerging security threats and strengthening protection for seafarers.

Participants are also expected to examine ways to improve information sharing, institutional coordination and implementation of international maritime regulations.

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Lighe said the initiative seeks to strengthen international collaboration and develop practical responses to maritime security challenges as Liberia prepares for its Security Council leadership role.