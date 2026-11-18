Communal farmers are facing mounting economic pressure following prolonged livestock marketing restrictions imposed in the wake of Namibia's Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, with the Namibia National Farmers' Union (NNFU) warning that thousands of households risk losing their livelihoods.

NNFU president Adolf Muremi said communal farmers operating within the South Veterinary Cordon Fence (SVCF) had been unable to market their livestock since 23 September 2026, leaving them without a critical source of income while the cost of maintaining their animals continues to rise.

Addressing a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, Muremi said the situation is

placing farming households under severe financial strain, with some struggling to afford water, animal feed, licks and vaccines.

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He warned that the inability to sell livestock was creating a dangerous situation in which farmers were forced to maintain growing herds without the financial means to sustain them.

"Livestock mortalities are increasing as some farmers can no longer afford water, feed, licks and vaccines. Grazing pressure is also being felt as stocking rates exceed carrying capacity because newborn livestock continue to be added to herds that cannot be sold," Muremi said.

He added that the crisis was extending beyond livestock production, threatening household income, food security and economic activity in rural communities.

"Rural communities are facing severe economic collapse, loss of household income and an inability to sustain daily living costs. The economic value chain has been abruptly brought to a halt, and the longer this situation continues, the more difficult it will become for these households to recover," he said.

The union questioned the current interim livestock marketing arrangements, arguing that communal farmers are being excluded from market opportunities while abattoirs and retailers continued receiving meat from feedlots and commercial farms.

Muremi said the restrictions are particularly concerning because communal farmers are being treated as high-risk producers despite the union maintaining that the current outbreak did not originate in communal farming areas.

He described the situation as discriminatory, arguing that existing arrangements could leave communal farmers dependent on commercial farmers and feedlot operators with access to isolation facilities.

"No communal marketing has taken place since 23 September 2026, while abattoirs and retailers have full shelves of meat from feedlots and commercial farms. This is an unbearable situation for communal farmers, who are being left without meaningful market opportunities while others continue operating," Muremi said.

According to the NNFU, the restrictions could also extend beyond the initial three-month period, potentially prolonging the exclusion of communal producers from formal markets.

The union is calling for emergency marketing arrangements that would allow slaughter-ready livestock from communal areas to be transported directly to abattoirs in sealed trucks, with each communal area treated as a single epidemiological unit.

It also wants farmers' associations to be supported in establishing registered feedlots and isolation facilities, while government auction pens should be made available as temporary holding facilities.

Muremi said communal farmers should not be forced to depend on third parties to access markets, often at prices that disadvantage producers.

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"The current model continues to require communal farmers to sell to a third party at a lower price, who then resells at a higher price. We cannot continue with arrangements that leave our farmers financially disadvantaged. They must be given direct access to markets and an opportunity to receive fair value for their livestock," he said.

The union further called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the outbreak, saying the findings should be made public and appropriate action taken if wrongdoing is established.

Beyond the immediate FMD crisis, the NNFU wants greater representation in national disease-control decision-making structures. It is requesting six seats on the National FMD Task Force, arguing that communal farmers remain inadequately represented despite their contribution to the livestock sector.

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