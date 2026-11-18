Unemployment, housing and youth empowerment are emerging as some of the major concerns raised by communities during President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's direct engagements with Namibians, with the Presidency acknowledging that much more needs to be done to address the challenges.

The engagements, which include the President's first public interaction with communities in the Erongo region, are intended to give ordinary citizens an opportunity to raise concerns directly with the Head of State and contribute ideas on issues affecting their daily lives.

Presidential Press Secretary Jonas Mbambo told New Era yesterday that unemployment, housing, youth empowerment

and gaps in service delivery have featured prominently in the engagements.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said hearing these concerns directly from citizens serves as a reminder that government still has significant work to do to improve people's lives.

"Government is aware of these concerns and continues to address them. Hearing them directly from citizens is an important reminder that much more still needs to be done. It reinforces the need to redouble our efforts and address these challenges with the urgency they deserve," Mbambo said.

He stressed that the engagements are part of the President's approach to leadership, which places emphasis on listening, consultation and accountability rather than waiting for citizens to raise their concerns during election periods. "Democracy is not static. It must be kept alive through continuous interaction between elected leaders and the people they serve. Democracy does not begin and end at the ballot box," he said.

The Presidency said the engagements are not necessarily a response to shortcomings in service delivery but reflect the President's belief that leaders must remain accessible and willing to listen to citizens, including when difficult questions are raised.

"One responsibility of leadership is the willingness to face difficult and sometimes uncomfortable questions. Not every Namibian is in a comfortable position. Those questions help us understand the challenges and how we can plan and do better," Mbambo said. The engagements are also expected to provide government with a better understanding of the realities facing communities, particularly in areas where access to basic services, employment opportunities and housing remain major concerns. Mbambo said feedback from citizens could help government identify areas requiring greater attention and strengthen the implementation of its programmes, including the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

"Listening is not simply about acknowledging concerns. It is about understanding what can be done differently and where g overnment can improve," he said.

He added that feedback from communities could inform planning and strengthen the implementation of government programmes, although decisions on budgets and resource allocation would continue to follow established government processes.

The NDP6 is government's development blueprint for the 2025/26 to 2029/30 financial years, with priorities that include economic growth, employment creation and improved living standards.

However, the Presidency has not announced a specific mechanism through which the public will be able to track issues raised during the engagements or commitments made in response. Asked whether a consolidated report would be published to outline concerns raised, government responses and progress made, Mbambo said no specific arrangement had been announced.

"However, accountability and meaningful follow-up remain important considerations," he said. He explained that depending on the concerns raised, relevant offices, ministries and agencies could be called upon to address identified issues with the urgency they deserve.

Mbambo also emphasised that regional and local authorities have an important role to play in responding to community concerns.

"Governors, regional councillors and other government structures have a responsibility to identify and address concerns at the appropriate level," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cautioned that not every challenge requires the President's direct intervention, adding that the engagements are intended to complement existing government structures rather than replace them.

"What matters is that everyone entrusted with responsibility plays their part and that communities see meaningful responses," he said. The Presidency further clarified that the engagements should not necessarily be viewed as formal town hall meetings, as the President intends to interact with citizens whenever her official programme takes her to different parts of the country and her schedule allows.

Such engagements could take place in community halls, at public gatherings or even under a tree in a rural village.

"What matters is meaningful dialogue, not the venue," Mbambo said.

He said the intention is to make public engagements a regular feature of the President's activities, allowing her to hear directly from communities during official visits to the regions.

- [email protected]