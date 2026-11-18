BEIJING — An African media delegation from nine countries, including Namibia, has explored how news organisations are adapting to artificial intelligence (AI) during a visit to the People's Daily in Beijing, China.

The visit formed part of broader efforts to strengthen China-Africa media cooperation and promote the exchange of experiences in the evolving media landscape.

People's Daily is one of China's major newspapers.

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The delegation was introduced to the newsroom and the processes involved in producing and distributing news. African media delegation learned how stories are gathered, checked, edited and published across the newspaper's platforms, as well as how the organisation generates revenue and sustains its operations.

The delegation also learned how the newspaper is incorporating AI into its work.

The technology supports tasks such as video editing, image processing and other production activities, helping professionals develop content for different platforms.

The visit offered insight into how a major media organisation is responding to changing audience habits and the demand for digital content.

However, People's Daily representatives stressed that AI is a tool to support journalism, not replace journalists. Despite advances in technology, they emphasised the importance of human judgement, fact-checking and verification. Journalists must assess information, confirm sources and provide context before publishing. Human-interest reporting, which brings people's experiences and concerns into the news, also remains central to meaningful journalism.

The visit was followed by a discussion involving Deputy Director of the General Office of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Liu Weiyang; Director General of the External Relations Department of the People's Daily, Liu Chenzi; and other media professionals.

Participants exchanged views on opportunities, challenges and solutions for media development in the AI era.

African media representatives shared how their newsrooms are beginning to use AI to assist with content production and routine tasks. They also discussed concerns around accuracy, misinformation, ethical use, skills development and the need to ensure technology serves the public interest. The exchange highlighted that, despite different national settings, many media organisations face similar questions about adapting to digital change while maintaining public trust.

The programme began with the 2026 Media Cooperation Forum on the Belt and Road in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

The forum brings together media organisations and professionals from countries connected through the Belt and Road Initiative to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore cooperation and explore new approaches to shared problems. It provides a platform for strengthening communication, building professional links and improving mutual understanding through media partnerships. It allows participants to maintain relationships and discuss challenges facing the industry.

From Fuzhou, the delegation travelled to Xi'an, in Shaanxi Province. Members visited the China-Europe Railway Express Operation Centre at Xi'an International Port, learning about the logistics and coordination behind rail links connecting China with Europe. They also visited the agricultural products logistics and processing park of AIJU at Chan-Ba International Port, where they learned about the handling and distribution of agricultural products.

The final leg of the visit took place in Beijing. The delegation visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China and the Communication University of China, where participants attended a lecture on the innovative development of AI-powered media.

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The visits connected media discussions with a broader look at China's development, logistics, education and history. The programme offered opportunities to observe China's media practices, exchange newsroom experiences and consider how cooperation could support journalism across the continent.

As AI reshapes the way news is produced and consumed, the discussions reinforced a shared message that technology can strengthen journalism, but credibility still depends on people.

Collaboration, responsible innovation and accurate, public-interest reporting will remain essential to the future of media in China and Africa.

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