The Namibian Judiciary and its Papua New Guinea counterpart are set to explore the prospect of further collaboration through a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which would provide a framework for the exchange of knowledge and experiences between the two judiciaries.

The proposal was made by Chief Justice Peter Shivute during a courtesy visit by Papua New Guinea's Deputy Chief Justice, Ambeng Kandakasi, and his delegation at the Supreme Court yesterday.

Shivute stated the proposed agreement would provide a basis for further cooperation, and indicated that a draft would be prepared and sent to the relevant authorities for consideration before the two parties agree on a signing date.

Kandakasi welcomed the proposal, stating that his delegation was particularly interested in learning from Namibia's case management system.

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He stated the Namibian case management system has earned recognition for its effectiveness in managing court processes and reducing backlogs.

Kandakasi added that an American judge, David Campbell, who visited PNG twice, had repeatedly described Namibia as having the best case-managing judiciary he knew.

This, he said, influenced their decision to bring a full delegation to Namibia to learn from its experience.

Shivute told his counterpart that Namibia began experimenting with case law management before 2014, which began with introducing practice directions and subsequently developing new High Court rules.

He said the reforms initially faced resistance from some senior judges and legal practitioners who questioned the need to change the existing system.

Eventually, the judiciary secured government support and funding to implement the reforms, including training judges, lawyers and administrative support staff.

He added that the institution also went beyond the region to benchmark and learn from other counterparts.

Shivute explained that before the introduction of case management, litigation was largely lawyer-driven, resulting in inactive cases remaining on court rolls for years and contributing to court backlogs.

The new system however has enabled the judiciary to clear such cases and improve the time taken to have matters set down for hearing.

"As we speak, we do not have backlogs," He stated.

Shivute added that cases that previously took years to be scheduled could now be set down within approximately three to four months.

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Waiting for years for a matter to be set down is a thing of the past, he stated.

"I am glad that you are here to learn. And our judiciary is really open to peer learning and exchange of experiences, as we benefited from those experiences, as well as from others."

Shivute then indicated willingness to take the collaboration further, starting with the signing of a Memorandum.

Kandakasi stated welcomed the proposal for an MOU, and stated that having compared and contrasted some of the case management systems in the world, Namibia has always put up as the top.

"Working with you, collaborating with you, will help us a great deal in that regard."

He stated that the delegation also wanted to have exchanges of experience with Namibian judges and lawyers during case management workshops and trainings, which is expected to be held next year in September.

The delegation included a representative responsible for Papua New Guinea's electronic case management system, who is expected to learn from Namibia's experience and explore possible improvements to their own system.

The visit formed part of the delegations benchmarking programme in Namibia, aimed at strengthening judicial administration, enhancing institutional capacity and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices between the two countries. -[email protected]