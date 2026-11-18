The Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC), made the request following an assessment of facilities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and Awgu Games Village, which are central to successfully hosting the national sporting event

Enugu State has formally requested a postponement of the 23rd National Sports Festival, seeking to move the competition from its scheduled 26 November to 11 December, 2026 dates to the first week of May 2027 over concerns about the readiness of key sporting facilities.

The request was made by the Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) following an assessment of facilities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and Awgu Games Village, which are central to the successful hosting of the national sporting event.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) is yet to make a decision on the proposed change of dates.

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In a statement signed by LOC Media Officer Brian Okechukwu on behalf of the committee, the organisers explained that the request followed an internal inspection aimed at determining whether the facilities would be ready to accommodate athletes and officials before the scheduled start of the festival.

According to the statement, although the contractors handling the projects had expressed confidence in meeting the original completion deadlines, the level of work outstanding raised concerns about whether the facilities would satisfy the required standards in time for the competition.

"Although the contractors handling the projects expressed confidence that the facilities would be completed within the expected timeframe, the Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports and the LOC, after a careful assessment, observed that the level of work remaining raised concerns about the readiness of the stadium and Awgu Games Village to meet the required standards before the commencement of the Games," the statement read.

The full statement

However, the organisers maintained that preparations outside the sporting infrastructure were progressing well, disclosing that accommodation and other logistical arrangements were already in place.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports and LOC Chairman, Lloyd Ikechukwu Ekweremadu, said shifting the festival to May 2027 would give the state sufficient time to complete the outstanding projects and ensure that the facilities are delivered to the expected standards.

The committee also disclosed that zonal eliminations had been concluded, with preparations now underway for the closed-camping phase ahead of the festival.

Despite the proposed adjustment to the calendar, Enugu State reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a successful edition of the National Sports Festival, stressing that the additional preparation time would help guarantee proper sporting facilities, adequate safety measures and seamless coordination.

The organisers insisted that the decision was driven by the desire to provide athletes, officials, spectators and other stakeholders with a memorable experience rather than compromise the quality of the competition by proceeding with facilities that may not be fully ready.

"The postponement is aimed at ensuring that Enugu State delivers a world-class National Sports Festival characterised by adequate sporting facilities, the highest standards of safety, effective coordination and a memorable experience for athletes, officials, spectators and other stakeholders from across the country," the statement added.

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History of postponement

The National Sports Festival has a long history of postponements, with uncertainty over hosting dates repeatedly disrupting its biennial schedule.

The last edition tagged the Gateway Games and hosted by Ogun State, suffered at least two postponements before eventually taking place from 16 to 30 May 2025.

Initially scheduled for November 2024, the festival was first moved to 12-26 January 2025 in May 2024 by the then Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh. However, in December 2024, the National Sports Commission announced another shift to May 2025 following technical assessments that identified the need for further facility improvements and better event preparations.