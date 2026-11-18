The Reserve Bank announces its final interest rate decision of 2026 at 3pm on Thursday, 19 November, with borrowers hoping for relief before Christmas.

A small rate cut could save someone with a R1 million home loan about R170 a month, while unchanged rates would mean no immediate relief on loans linked to the repo rate.

South Africans struggling with bond payments, car instalments and other loans will find out on Thursday, 19 November, whether they could get some financial relief before Christmas.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its final interest rate decision of 2026 at 3pm, deciding whether to cut interest rates, increase them or leave them unchanged.

And while the announcement may sound like something only bankers and economists worry about, it could make a difference to how much money ordinary South Africans have left after paying their bills.

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With Christmas shopping, holiday travel, school uniforms and January expenses around the corner, even a small saving could help.

The repo rate currently stands at 7.25%, while the prime lending rate used by commercial banks is 10.75%.

But what exactly do these numbers mean for your pocket?

What is the repo rate?

Simply put, interest is the extra money you pay when you borrow money from a bank.

When you take out a home loan, car finance or certain other loans, you don't just pay back the money you borrowed. You also pay interest.

The Reserve Bank sets something called the repo rate, which is the rate it charges commercial banks when they borrow money from it.

When the Reserve Bank cuts this rate, banks generally lower the interest rates they charge customers.

That means people with loans linked to changing interest rates could pay less every month.

But if rates go up, their monthly repayments could increase.

How much could you save on your bond?

Let's say you still owe R1 million on your home loan, have 20 years left to pay and are being charged the current prime lending rate of 10.75%.

Your monthly repayment would be about R10,152.

If the Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points and your bank passes on the full reduction, your interest rate would fall to 10.50%.

Your monthly repayment would drop to around R9,978.

That means you could save about R174 a month.

It might not sound like a fortune, but that's money that could go towards bread, milk, electricity or school expenses.

Over 12 months, the difference would add up to roughly R2,088 if the repayment stayed at that level.

These figures are examples, not a prediction of Thursday's decision. The actual amount you save will depend on your loan balance, interest rate and repayment period.

What about your car payment?

If you're still paying off your car, you could also benefit from an interest rate cut.

People with car finance agreements linked to changing interest rates may see their monthly instalments decrease.

But not everyone will benefit.

If your car loan has a fixed interest rate, your payment will generally stay the same even if the Reserve Bank cuts rates.

The same applies to other loans where the interest rate is fixed.

If you're not sure whether your rate can change, check your agreement or contact your bank.

What if interest rates stay the same?

If the Reserve Bank leaves the repo rate unchanged at 7.25%, most people with loans linked to that rate won't see immediate savings because of Thursday's decision.

That means households already struggling to pay their bonds, cars and other debts will have to keep managing their current repayments.

And with December and January often bringing extra expenses, that could be disappointing news for families hoping for some relief.

The Reserve Bank's next scheduled interest rate decision is on 28 January 2027.

What if interest rates go up?

An increase would mean more financial pressure for borrowers whose loans have changing interest rates.

Their monthly payments could rise, leaving less money for groceries, transport and other necessities.

For people already struggling to make ends meet, even a small increase can hurt.

Why doesn't the Reserve Bank just cut rates?

The Reserve Bank also has to keep an eye on inflation.

Inflation simply means that the prices of things we buy, such as food, clothes and transport, are going up.

South Africa's annual consumer inflation rate was 4.5% in September, according to the figures available ahead of Wednesday's scheduled October inflation release.

That means the overall prices measured in the consumer price index were 4.5% higher than in September last year.

Statistics South Africa is scheduled to release October's inflation figures at 10am on Wednesday, 18 November, a day before the interest rate announcement.

The Reserve Bank uses information about inflation and the economy to decide whether interest rates should go up, down or stay the same.

Lower interest rates can encourage people to borrow and spend more, but cutting too quickly could also put pressure on prices.

That's why the Reserve Bank doesn't simply reduce interest rates whenever households are struggling.

What if you don't own a house or car?

You could still be affected by Thursday's decision.

If you have a personal loan, credit card or other debt with a changing interest rate, the amount of interest you pay could change.

Businesses also borrow money, and changes in their borrowing costs can influence how much they charge customers or whether they expand and employ more people.

Landlords with home loans may also face higher or lower repayments, although rent does not automatically change when interest rates move.

People who save money at the bank can be affected too.

When interest rates fall, some savings accounts may pay less interest. When rates rise, savers may earn more.

Will groceries become cheaper if rates fall?

Not necessarily.

An interest rate cut does not mean the price of bread, cooking oil, meat or electricity will suddenly drop.

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Interest rates influence spending and inflation over time, but the prices of everyday goods also depend on things such as fuel costs, electricity tariffs, transport and supply.

The more immediate benefit of a rate cut is usually felt by people whose loan repayments are linked to changing interest rates.

When will your monthly payments change?

If the Reserve Bank cuts or increases interest rates on Thursday, your bank will announce when its new lending rates take effect.

Your bond or car instalment may not change immediately.

That depends on your bank, the type of loan you have and when your next repayment is calculated.

If you're unsure, contact your lender and ask whether your monthly payment will change.

What should you do with any extra money?

If interest rates fall and your monthly repayments become cheaper, think carefully before spending the savings.

You could use the extra money to pay off expensive debt, build up emergency savings or prepare for January expenses.

And if you're already struggling to keep up with your loan payments, don't wait for the Reserve Bank to rescue your budget.

Contact your bank or lender and ask about your options before you fall behind.

For many South Africans, Thursday's announcement is about much more than percentages and economic figures.

It's about whether there will be a little more money left after the bills are paid.

And with Christmas around the corner, even a small saving could be a welcome gift.