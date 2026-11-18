Some aspiring Joburg police officers quit their jobs and considered abandoning their studies after progressing through months of recruitment assessments.

The city cancelled its planned intake of 500 police trainees following recruitment irregularities and allegations of corruption and favouritism.

Sam quit his firefighting job. James walked away from his employment. Siphamandla nearly gave up his university studies.

All three were chasing the same dream of becoming Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers.

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But after months of physical tests, interviews, background checks and even visits to their homes, their dreams came crashing down.

Instead of appointment letters, they received rejection letters.

The City of Johannesburg cancelled its planned intake of 500 police trainees following recruitment irregularities and allegations of corruption and favouritism.

For the hopeful recruits who had already sacrificed jobs, money and opportunities, the decision came as a devastating blow.

The recruitment drive opened in June 2025, with applicants undergoing physical assessments, written tests, interviews and background checks between September and November.

Some received home verification visits in December and were told to expect further communication in January 2026.

But by May, rejection letters started arriving.

Sam had resigned from his private firefighting job in 2025 to pursue a career in the JMPD.

After officials visited his home to verify his address, his sister was told to expect a call in January.

His family began preparing for him to join the police academy.

Instead, Sam received a rejection letter in May.

James also left his job to chase his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.

He completed the assessments, including address verification, but received a rejection letter without an individual explanation of why he had not been appointed.

"My heart was shattered deeply," James said.

The letter informed him that his appointment would not proceed and that the position would be advertised again.

It was another painful setback after an unsuccessful application to the Road Traffic Management Corporation in 2022.

"I want JMPD to explain to each and every person who went the same process as mine, why did they advertise the post?" he said.

For Siphamandla, the dream nearly cost him his education.

The fourth-year Bachelor of Education student at North West University had wanted to become a police officer since childhood.

He passed his physical assessment at Ruimsig Athletics Stadium on 5 September 2025, followed by a written test in October and an interview in November.

He completed vetting on 26 November and received a home verification visit on 16 December.

After being told to expect communication in January 2026, he considered leaving university once he received an employment contract.

"I nearly dropped out of University, lucky enough," he said.

Fortunately, he waited for the contract before making that decision.

But around May or June, he received a rejection letter instead.

"I was hurt because I kept on hoping for the best, after all the stages that I passed," he said.

Siphamandla said he had also spent money travelling to assessments and wanted to know why his application was rejected.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed that the city had cancelled the planned intake of 500 trainees after reviews identified breaches of recruitment timelines and serious allegations of corruption and favouritism involving some applications.

The city also introduced a broader freeze on filling vacant posts.

Fihla acknowledged the sacrifices applicants had made but stressed that "completion of assessment phases does not confer an automatic right to appointment".

He said candidates had been advised not to resign from their jobs before receiving formal appointment letters.

The department cannot compensate affected applicants or appoint them outside the normal recruitment process.

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Fihla also confirmed that no trainee stipends were paid because the recruitment process never reached the appointment and training stage.

Questions about how much money was spent on the cancelled recruitment drive and what would happen to unused funds were referred to the city's finance and corporate services departments.

There is still no confirmed date for another intake.

Any new recruitment drive will depend on the city's hiring freeze being lifted and the necessary approvals being granted. Applicants would also have to meet the requirements of any new advertisement.

But one question remains unanswered.

If the recruitment process had serious irregularities, when did city officials discover them, and why were home verification visits still taking place in December 2025?

For Sam, James and Siphamandla, the city has explained why the intake was cancelled.

What remains unclear is whether those who sacrificed jobs, money and educational opportunities will ever get another chance to wear the badge.