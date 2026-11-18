Antalya — Governments used COP31 to showcase new wildfire policies, satellite monitoring and community-led fire management, as Türkiye launched a voluntary international plan to push prevention over emergency response.

The Antalya Action Plan on Integrated Fire Management is led by Türkiye, with Brazil and the Republic of Korea as co-leaders, and is backed by 24 countries. It aims to help countries share expertise, cooperate across borders and gain access to the technology, training and resources needed to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from wildfires. It creates no new legal, financial or reporting obligations. The Global Fire Management Hub Secretariat supports it.

The plan builds on commitments made in 2025, including the Istanbul Report on Integrated Fire Management, the Belém Call to Action at COP30, the G7 Kananaskis Wildfire Charter and a UN Environment Assembly resolution on wildfires. It sets four priorities: international cooperation and resource sharing; adaptive and natural landscape management; data-driven risk reduction, early warning and traditional fire practices; and wider access to resources, training and technology.

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Fire was the leading driver of tropical primary forest loss in 2024 for the first time on record, and accounted for 42 per cent of global tree cover loss in 2025. Extreme wildfire events could rise by up to 50 per cent by the end of the century without action, threatening the goal of halting and reversing forest loss by 2030. Fires released an estimated 8 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2024-2025, roughly a year of global transport emissions.

Money is still going to the wrong end of the problem. Wildfires caused an estimated US$106 billion in economic losses between 2014 and 2023, yet more than half of spending typically goes to response, while planning gets about 0.2 per cent of budgets.

What countries reported

At a high-level dialogue on technology and innovation, countries set out progress between COP30 in Belém and COP31.

Bolivia adopted an Integrated Fire Management Strategy to 2035 that directs 90 per cent of dedicated resources to prevention, backed by a ministerial resolution and an inter- institutional coordination group. Brazil, under Federal Law No.

14,944 of 2024, is asking states, municipalities, farmers, protected-area managers, Indigenous Peoples and local communities to draw up multi-year fire plans using traditional knowledge and fire science. Federal brigades hire Indigenous firefighters and elders, and 61 per cent of federal protected areas with contracted brigades had approved plans in 2025. The Amazon Fund has committed BRL 521 million across 14 states, and more than 4,500 personnel were mobilised for 2026. Brazil and seven other Amazon countries have agreed how to request cross-border firefighting help.

Canada committed over CAD$120 million, including CAD$68.9 million for the WildFireSat monitoring satellite, CAD$20 million in frontline gear for Latin America, over CAD$13 million for the FAO Global Fire Management Hub, and

CAD$18 million for regional efforts in Asia and Latin America.

In Colombia, a bill setting national fire management guidelines passed its first debate in Congress in October 2026, and more than 510 Ethnic and Community Firefighters from 24 Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities support prevention and response.

Ecuador enacted its 2025-2035 National Strategy for Integrated

Fire Management, a binding 10-year framework moving from suppression to community-based prevention, and launched a research network with the FAO. Honduras coordinates through a 19-institution forest protection council, with satellite monitoring, an early warning system, an annual risk map and standardised training. Indonesia combines satellite monitoring and early warning, including SiPongi+, with 2,500 Manggala Agni personnel across 38 provinces and more than 14,000 community fire awareness volunteers, alongside peatland rewetting and restoration.

The Republic of Korea created an Institute for Forest Disaster Safety, mobile phone alerts and a dedicated agriculture and forestry satellite. Namibia received Korean support through UNDP for fire detectors, equipment and community training, and sent three officials to Korea for technical training. The Netherlands funds the Working Landscapes Programme, whose Africa Fire Dialogue brought together over 80 representatives.

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Mexico has built interoperability with Canada, Chile and the United States and improved its forecasting and early warning.

Paraguay is running the #AniRehaPy ("Don't Burn Paraguay") public awareness campaign. Türkiye says AI-based detection has cut average initial response times to 11 minutes, and its long-endurance drones with thermal cameras help detect ignitions and report them within two minutes. The United Kingdom, after its worst wildfire summer on record, held a Wildfire Summit in Liverpool and signed joint ministerial statements with France and Spain. It will launch The State of Wildfires 2025-2026 report at COP31.

The plan was launched at the High-Level Dialogue on Technology and Innovation for Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience, organised by the COP31 Presidency with Brazil, Korea, the Global Fire Management Hub and the Forest & Climate Leaders' Partnership. Its outcomes will inform the Presidency's wider forest work, and the partnership will keep supporting members ahead of COP32 in Addis Ababa.