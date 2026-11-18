Kampala — Vivo Energy Uganda, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, has shown stakeholders how fuel is tested before it reaches the pump, using World Quality Week to make its case on quality.

The session was held during World Quality Week 2026, which ran from 9 to 13 November under the theme "Quality: Powering Performance." Visitors toured the company's Quality Fuels Laboratory and saw how samples are checked for density, water content and appearance.

The laboratory holds ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, which Vivo Energy says makes it one of the first fuel testing labs in Uganda to earn the internationally recognised standard. The accreditation covers the lab's systems, testing methods, equipment calibrations and operating procedures, and is meant to assure that results are accurate and reliable.

Beyond the lab, the company runs a mobile testing unit that visits Shell service stations and commercial customer sites around the country for quality monitoring and compliance checks. Vivo Energy says this lets it verify that standards hold across its network and supply chain.

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Fuel is checked at several stages: when it is received, stored, handled and distributed. Laboratory and technical staff run tests and routine inspections to catch variations that could affect quality, guided by national and international standards. The company also says quality is a shared responsibility, from supply and distribution teams to station staff.

George Lwawuga, HSSEQ Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, said:

"Every customer who buys fuel from Shell expects to receive a quality product, and we take that expectation seriously. A great deal happens before fuel reaches a service station, and we want our stakeholders to understand the checks and processes involved. From testing fuel samples in our laboratory to conducting quality checks at our service stations, our teams work diligently to ensure the products we supply meet the required standards. Ultimately, we want our customers to feel confident every time they choose Shell."

Joanita Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, added:

"Quality is at the heart of everything we do. Our customers trust us to power their journeys, businesses and livelihoods, and that trust is built on consistently delivering Shell products that meet the highest standards. Investments in world-class testing facilities, robust quality assurance processes and skilled technical teams reflect our commitment to ensuring that every litre of fuel supplied through our network meets the quality expectations associated with the Shell brand."