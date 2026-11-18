The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, shed light on the disagreements among heads of state and government that led to the postponement of the election of the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

The election of the Secretary General for the 2027-2030 term was scheduled to take place behind closed doors on Monday, November 16, during the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

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However, disagreements among leaders over whether to proceed with a vote or reach consensus on a candidate led to a decision to postpone the election.

Instead, member states agreed to extend the tenure of incumbent Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo by 12 months.

"Some wanted to avoid the vote at all costs, and others wanted to follow the rules. Those who wanted to avoid the vote were led by France and DR Congo, because they understood that Louise Mushikiwabo was the best candidate, the most competent, who had the momentum to win," Nduhungirehe told The New Times.

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The race also included former Mauritanian minister Coumba Bâ and former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș. DR Congo had also nominated former minister Juliana Amato Lumumba before announcing its willingness to withdraw her candidacy on Saturday in favour of a possible consensus around Cioloș.

According to Nduhungirehe, tensions intensified following diplomatic engagements between French and Congolese officials ahead of the Francophonie summit, including visits by their foreign ministers to Kinshasa and Paris.

He said Congolese officials told France that DR Congo would leave the organisation if Mushikiwabo was re-elected.

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"This is blackmail that should be unacceptable to anyone. But the problem is that France surrendered to this blackmail and started pushing Mushikiwabo to withdraw and campaigning for the Romanian candidate," Nduhungirehe said.

'A fallacy and an unacceptable letter'

Nduhungirehe further said those campaigning for the Romanian candidate visited different capitals and spread disinformation among countries supporting Mushikiwabo, telling them that Rwanda would withdraw or had already withdrawn her candidacy.

"That was a fallacy that was aimed at discouraging them."

He also said that, on the night of November 12, President Paul Kagame received what he described as "an unacceptable letter" from French President Emmanuel Macron, giving him and his Congolese counterpart, President Félix Tshisekedi, until November 14 to reach an agreement.

Under the proposed arrangement, the two leaders would have to withdraw their respective candidates.

"This was unacceptable. This was the Francophonie of the old days, and this is why Rwanda believes that the Francophonie should not be the old Francafrique."

"The Francophonie is a multilateral organisation of more than 90 member states, including 53, all of whom have rights. No country, however powerful it may be, should dictate how the election should be conducted or impose its candidate," he said.

Nduhungirehe added that France announced its support for Cioloș during the OIF ministerial meeting on Saturday, just before the summit began on Sunday.

He also added that DR Congo's decision to back the Romanian candidate went against African Union's Executive Council's July 2026 resolution on African candidacies within the international system.

The resolution endorsed all three African candidates and called on the 27 African countries that are members of the Francophonie to choose one of them. AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf released a statement on Sunday, urging African nations to back an African candidate. "Division must be avoided," Yousouf said.

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Nduhungirehe said that Tshisekedi had campaigned for the Romanian politician during the summit's closed session, presenting him as the best candidate for Africa.

He further said France, DR Congo and their allies opposed holding a vote during the closed session, arguing that it would divide the organisation.

"Which is difficult to understand, because those countries who always give us lessons about democracy, about the vote, are precisely the ones who wanted to prevent the vote from taking place," Nduhungirege said.

The 12-month compromise

With disagreements continuing during the closed session, President Kagame proposed a compromise to help the leaders reach consensus.

According to Nduhungirehe, Kagame spoke to Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé and Benin's President Romuald Wadagni, proposing a two-year extension of Mushikiwabo's mandate until the next summit in Ottawa, Canada in 2028.

During that period, Mushikiwabo would implement reforms discussed by leaders during the closed session. Under the proposal, Rwanda would not present another candidate for the position after Mushikiwabo's extended term.

However, during subsequent negotiations with the three African presidents, the initial proposal of a two-year extension was reduced to 12 months.

Nduhungirehe said Rwanda accepted the revised proposal, which was then presented to the Congolese president. However, Nduhungirehe said, Tshisekedi was reluctant to accept it, wanting a shorter transition in which the OIF administrator, the organisation's second-highest-ranking official, would head the Secretariat on an interim basis after Mushikiwabo's mandate ended.

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"But eventually, Tshisekedi accepted, so we reached that consensus, and it was put to vote, and then it was approved by heads of state," Nduhungirehe said.

Proposed term limits

Nduhungirehe said the proposed extension would also give the organisation time to address concerns raised by heads of state about its internal rules governing elections.

He identified three areas for reform: the Secretary General's term limits, regional rotation and the electoral system.

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He said the first proposal was to limit the Secretary General to two terms, as the existing rules do not set a limit.

The second proposal concerned regional rotation, with some leaders feeling that the Secretary General should not always come from Africa.

Nduhungirehe said the current rules provide for election by simple majority, meaning the candidate with largest share of votes wins. However, most heads of state supported moving to an absolute majority, requiring a candidate to secure 50 per cent plus one of the votes. If no candidate reaches that threshold in the first round, a second round would be held.

Questions over whether new rules will be respected

Nduhungirehe said the Francophonie should be treated as a multilateral organisation rather than one controlled by a single country.

"The lesson we can take from this is that the Francophonie is a multilateral organisation with countries from almost all continents. It does not belong to France, and France cannot impose its views on our organisation," he said.

He added that the second lesson was that the organisation's rules must be respected. He said the electoral rules adopted in Geneva had not been respected, despite having been approved by heads of state.

Nduhungirehe said Mushikiwabo had been tasked with revising the rules to address concerns raised by heads of state, but questioned whether member states would respect them during the next leadership election.

"The issue is not about disagreements between states or about rules that are not good enough for some countries. The issue is whether we are willing to accept those rules and implement them. This is something we should be discussing very seriously," he added.