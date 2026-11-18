Rwanda head coach Stephen Constantine has congratulated Mali on qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), admitting that the visitors were the better side over the two teams' qualifying encounters.

Mali booked their place at the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, after beating Amavubi 2-0 at Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, November 17. The victory completed a double over Rwanda, having won the first meeting 3-2 in Bamako.

ALSO READ: Mali beat Rwanda in Kigali to secure AFCON 2027 qualification

Constantine refused to be overly critical of his players, instead acknowledging the quality and experience within the Malian squad. However, he said Rwanda paid the price for costly mistakes against a team capable of punishing opponents at the highest level.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We played against a very good team with players competing at the highest level in Europe," he said.

"We can make mistakes against Kenya, Djibouti, and maybe we don't pay. But you pay when you play Senegal, you pay when you play Ghana or Mali, you pay for the mistakes," he added.

The English coach said his players showed commitment and passion in both matches but were unable to match Mali's quality in key moments.

"When you look at the first game, quite few mistakes. The effort was there, the willingness to fight for Rwanda was there, the passion was there and so was today, especially more in the second half than in the first half. But when you make mistakes against these guys, you've got to pay," he said.

Constantine also admitted that Rwanda lacked the depth and quality to compete with Mali across all positions, stressing that rebuilding the national team would take time.

"Mali have got good quality 11 (players) on the pitch. Even some substitutes are better than our players. I don't think we have enough quality in all positions," he said.

"Like I said when I came in March, we need to rebuild this team. We are a 29-30-year-old team compared to Mali whose squad is 24 or 25 on average. We need games, we need time to change things. We didn't do enough at set-pieces, corners and free-kicks."

"I am not giving excuses and obviously I take responsibility. It's my job and I have to do a better job," he said.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Constantine believes the experience will help Amavubi for the rest of their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign in the March 2027 window.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mali Soccer Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are lessons to learn from these games, but we must move forward quickly. We still have an opportunity to qualify. I don't know if anyone in this room believed we would qualify in November. So we will qualify in March," he said.

Rwanda's hopes received a boost after Liberia defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in the other Group K fixture in Monrovia, keeping the Cape Verdeans from moving level with Amavubi.

Rwanda will play their final two qualifiers in March 2027, hosting Cape Verde before travelling to Liberia.