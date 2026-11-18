Rwanda's campaign in the qualifiers for the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations came to an end after they held Cameroon to a goalless draw in the second leg in Yaoundé on Tuesday.

Eric Nshimiyimana's side produced a much-improved performance away from home, keeping a clean sheet against a Cameroonian team that had dominated the first leg.

However, the result was not enough to overturn the 3-0 deficit Rwanda suffered in Kigali six days earlier, as Cameroon advanced 3-0 on aggregate.

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Rwanda thought they had pulled a goal back through Abdoul Niyigena midway through the second half, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Determined to restore pride in the return leg, the visitors delivered a disciplined defensive performance at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Cameroon created most of the attacking opportunities, winning 11 corners and registering seven shots on target, compared with Rwanda's three corners and one effort on target.

Speaking after the match, Nshimiyimana praised his players' response but admitted that the first-leg defeat had left them with too much ground to recover.

"We showed a different face away and I am proud of the commitment and discipline the players displayed throughout the match," he said.

"The reality is that we lost the qualification in Kigali. Conceding three goals at home made our task very difficult, but the players fought until the end and showed that they can compete at this level."

The former Amavubi captain urged patience with the country's emerging talents, saying the experience gained during the campaign would benefit Rwandan football in the long run.

"This is a lesson for the players and for all of us. We must continue giving opportunities to young players because they are the future of our football," he added.

"Our future is bright. The result is disappointing, but we have seen positive signs from this group. If we keep working and supporting these young players, they will become stronger and help the national team in the years ahead."

Cameroon advance to the final qualification round, where they will face either South Africa or Madagascar for a place at the 2027 U-23 AFCON finals in Egypt.