Dar es Salaam — TOL Gases PLC has moved closer to expanding its production capacity following the listing and commencement of trading of its newly issued shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), paving the way for investment in a new industrial gas production plant.

The development follows a successful rights issue that raised 10.57bn/- against a target of 8.17bn/-, representing a 129 per cent subscription rate, with proceeds earmarked primarily for constructing a new carbon dioxide production plant and supporting infrastructure.

Speaking during the listing ceremony yesterday, TOL Gases Chairman, Mr Leonard Kitoka said the strong response reflected shareholders' confidence in the company's management, governance and growth prospects.

He said the company had a responsibility to translate shareholders' investment into sustainable business growth and improved returns. The new carbon dioxide plant and associated infrastructure are expected to cost 15.7bn/- and be commissioned in the second quarter of 2027.

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The investment is expected to increase production capacity, improve supply reliability and strengthen the company's competitiveness.

Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) Director of Market Supervision and Investigation, Mr Exaut Julius said the successful rights issue demonstrated the capital market's growing role in supporting business expansion.

He said the listing would improve share liquidity, facilitate price discovery and enable investors to establish the market value of their investments.

TOL Gases Managing Director, Mr Daniel Warungu said completing the new plant by the second quarter of 2027 remained the company's immediate priority.

He said the investment was part of the company's 2025-2029 growth strategy, which focuses on expanding production capacity, improving operational efficiency and strengthening its market position.

Mr Warungu also pointed to emerging demand opportunities, citing the export expansion of one of the company's major bottling customers, which had recently started shipping products to the United States after previously serving markets including Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

He said the development highlighted opportunities for market expansion, although production capacity constraints needed to be addressed to fully capitalise on the growing demand.

Meanwhile, DSE Chief Business Development Officer, Mr Emmanuel Nyalali, said the initiative demonstrated how capital markets could provide companies with alternative long-term financing while creating investment opportunities for the public.

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He added that the newly listed shares would increase TOL Gases' total issued ordinary shares to approximately 69 million, giving investors an opportunity to trade the securities on the secondary market.