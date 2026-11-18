Zanzibar — TAIFA Stars produced a spirited display to hold Nigeria to a goalless draw at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar yesterday, frustrating the Super Eagles' bid to strengthen their qualification push for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

More importantly, the Taifa Stars demonstrated how much they had learnt from Friday's 3-1 defeat in Uyo, Nigeria, producing a more disciplined and determined display to frustrate the Super Eagles and earn a valuable point in Zanzibar.

Playing with determination and defensive discipline, Tanzania frustrated Nigeria for 90 minutes, while also creating opportunities of their own in an entertaining Group L encounter.

The Taifa Stars could have taken the lead in the 43rd minute when Simon Msuva struck the left post with a right-footed effort from inside the box after being set up by Abdul Suleiman.

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It was a dangerous attempt that left Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali beaten. Nigeria had earlier threatened through Tolu Arokodare, whose effort also struck the woodwork in the 34th minute.

Tanzania continued to threaten after the break, with Haji Mnoga missing a headed opportunity in the 61st minute, while Iddi Selemani and Kibu Denis also tested the Nigerian defence.

Despite Nigeria introducing fresh attacking options, including Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams, the Taifa Stars remained organised and refused to surrender.

The 0-0 result leaves Tanzania with two points from four matches in Group L. However, as one of the three co-hosts, alongside Kenya and Uganda, Tanzania are already assured of a place at the 2027 finals.

For Nigeria, the draw leaves them on seven points, level with Guinea-Bissau, who have played one match fewer.

For Tanzania, the bigger reward was a performance full of commitment, resilience and attacking promise, evidence that the Taifa Stars can challenge stronger opposition on the continental stage.