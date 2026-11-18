Shinyanga — WIDE disparities in cattle prices across major livestock markets are creating different earning opportunities for farmers and traders, with the average selling price varying considerably depending on the market.

According to the Tanzania Meat Board (TMB), average cattle prices across seven monitored markets range from 1.7m/- to 3.5m/- for larger animals, while smaller cattle fetch between 350,000/- and 750,000/-, highlighting differences in the value of livestock across trading centres.

Themi-Arusha recorded the highest average price for larger cattle at 3.5m/- for animals weighing approximately 300 kilogrammes, followed by Mutukula in Kagera, where cattle averaging 380 kilogrammes fetched 2.8m/-.

Mhunze Market in Shinyanga recorded an average price of 2.7m/- for cattle weighing about 240 kilogrammes, while Kizota in Dodoma registered 2.3m/- for animals averaging 315 kilogrammes.

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At Igunga Market in Tabora, cattle weighing approximately 230 kilogrammes fetched an average of 2.1m/-, while Weruweru in Kilimanjaro recorded 1.75m/- for animals averaging 468 kilogrammes. Wasso Market recorded the lowest average price at 1.7m/- for cattle weighing approximately 400 kilogrammes.

The differences are also evident in the smaller cattle category, where Werenweru recorded the highest average price at 750,000/-, followed by Igunga at 600,000/-.

Kizota recorded an average price of 460,000/-, while Mhunze and Themi-Arusha each registered 400,000/- . Wasso also recorded 400,000/-, whereas Mutukula had the lowest average price at 350,000/-.

For farmers, the variations underline the importance of accessing reliable market information before selling their animals, as the choice of market can influence the revenue received from livestock sales.

Farmers who understand prevailing prices across different trading centres are better positioned to identify potential buyers, negotiate favourable terms and make informed decisions about where to market their animals.

However, higher selling prices do not necessarily translate into higher profits, as livestock keepers must also consider transportation, feeding, veterinary care and other production costs when determining the financial benefits of selling in different markets.

For traders, the price differences present varying purchasing conditions across the markets.

Those sourcing cattle from markets with relatively lower prices may identify opportunities to supply buyers in other areas, although transportation, handling and other operating expenses will determine whether such transactions generate attractive margins.

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The TMB figures also show differences in trading volumes, with Kizota recording the highest number of cattle traded at 721, followed by Mhunze with 662 and Weruweru with 502.

Igunga recorded 374 cattle, while Mutukula registered 143, Themi-Arusha 121 and Wasso 68, bringing the combined volume across the seven monitored markets to 2,591 animals.

The trading volumes indicate varying levels of market activity, with Kizota and Mhunze handling substantially more cattle than some of the other monitored centres.