Dar es Salaam — BUSINESS in Tanzania need to accelerate investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI), strengthen operational efficiency and develop skilled workforces to remain competitive and achieve sustainable growth amid changing economic and technological conditions.

The call follows findings of the KPMG Africa CEO Outlook 2026, which show that African business leaders remain optimistic about growth, although translating confidence into sustainable profitability will require effective strategy execution, strategic investment and organisational resilience.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, KPMG Tanzania Partner, Audit Services, Mr Adolph Boyo said the report provides important insights into business priorities across Africa and offers lessons for the private sector in Tanzania.

He said the findings were particularly relevant as businesses navigate technological transformation, investment opportunities and growing expectations around productivity, governance and sustainability.

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The third edition of the report draws on a global survey of 1,400 chief executive officers (CEOs), including 176 from Africa.

It shows that 79 per cent of African CEOs are confident about their organisations' growth prospects, while 72 per cent are optimistic about their domestic economies.

However, despite the optimism, translating revenue growth into sustainable earnings remains a challenge.

Although 86 per cent reported revenue growth during their latest financial year, only 58 per cent expect annual earnings growth exceeding 2.5 per cent over the next three years.

Technology investment is another priority, with 72 per cent of African CEOs planning significant investments in AI, although only 14 per cent believe their organisations are keeping pace with developments.

The report also highlights the importance of workforce development, with 84 per cent of CEOs expecting workforce growth over the next three years and 86 per cent planning to retain and retrain high-potential employees.

Meanwhile, 82 per cent are redesigning job roles to improve collaboration between people and AI, while 74 per cent plan to recruit AI and technology specialists.

Cybersecurity, data security and supply chain resilience emerged as leading business risks, each cited by 31 per cent of respondents, followed by AI integration at 27 per cent.

On sustainability, 48 per cent of African CEOs said they were embedding it more deeply into business strategies, while readiness for sustainability reporting increased from 55 per cent in 2025 to 65 per cent in 2026.

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The findings further show that 80 per cent believe AI can help identify opportunities to improve resource efficiency, although 85 per cent remain concerned about its environmental impact.

For Tanzanian businesses, the report highlights the need to align technological investment, workforce skills and sustainability with long-term competitiveness an