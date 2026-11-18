VILLAGERS in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, have reportedly resorted to using charcoal and fish oil to treat suspected poisoning after consuming maheu, amid concerns over limited access to medical care.

One person has reportedly died, while 26 others, including nine children, fell seriously ill after consuming the drink in Malanswazi Ward 14.

Raising a point of national interest in the Senate on Tuesday, Senator Solani Moyo said the affected villagers remained in critical condition, suffering from stomach pains, diarrhoea, excessive sweating and vomiting blood.

Moyo told the Senate that, in desperation, the community had raised R2,000 to transport the victims to a local clinic. They were subsequently referred to Plumtree District Hospital, where they allegedly waited for hours without seeing a doctor before receiving prescriptions and being discharged.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the prescribed medication was expensive and insufficient for all the affected villagers, leaving the community struggling to access further treatment.

"The medication was expensive and was not enough for the 26 affected. They have no money left and they started to buy charcoal and fish oil out of fear of losing their loved ones," Moyo said.

The senator condemned the situation, saying it exposed the difficulties rural communities face in accessing emergency healthcare.

"This is unacceptable. We cannot continue speaking about the shortage of doctors, ambulances, medicines and medical supplies in our rural communities, where our people are left fighting for their lives without assistance," he said.

Moyo challenged fellow senators to consider the plight of the affected families.

"How would you feel if this were your family?" he asked.

He called on the Minister of Health to urgently dispatch ambulances, medical personnel and essential medicines to Malanswazi to ensure the victims received appropriate treatment.

The senator also urged police to investigate the suspected poisoning and conduct an urgent post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

"These are Zimbabwean lives, they cannot wait for excuses and this House cannot remain silent while the entire community is helpless. We need action now, not explanation after more lives have been lost," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The suspected poisoning comes amid growing concerns over funding shortages, staff shortages and inadequate medical supplies at public health institutions across the country following aid cuts by the US.