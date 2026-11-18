PARLIAMENT of Zimbabwe has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lupane State University (LSU) to strengthen parliamentary capacity through research, training and academic collaboration.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the New Parliament Building on Tuesday, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said the partnership would help ensure that democratic governance was supported by knowledge, evidence-based decision-making and continuous learning.

The agreement marks Parliament's second partnership with a tertiary institution.

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The first was signed with Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), as Parliament seeks to understand technological developments reshaping economies and societies.

"Today, we take another critical step by welcoming Lupane State University as a partner in bolstering parliamentary capacity," Mudenda said.

He said Parliament needed to adapt to changing circumstances, with MPs expected to engage with increasingly complex issues spanning agriculture, public health, climate change, environmental sustainability and emerging technologies.

"Sound judgement requires access to reliable information, rigorous research and the capacity to interrogate evidence," he added.

Mudenda noted that Zimbabwe's electoral framework did not prescribe educational qualifications for individuals seeking election as MPs, meaning Parliament drew its membership from people with diverse educational and professional backgrounds.

He said this diversity was a strength of representative democracy but also placed a responsibility on Parliament to ensure all legislators were adequately equipped to fulfil their duties.

"That diversity is a strength of representative democracy. It also places upon the institution a responsibility to ensure every member is empowered to discharge the responsibilities entrusted to them," he said.

At the centre of the partnership is the Zimbabwe Parliament Academy, which is intended to provide legislators and parliamentary staff with the knowledge and professional skills required in a modern legislature.

However, the Academy currently lacks accreditation to offer recognised certificate, diploma and undergraduate qualifications.

Mudenda said the partnership with LSU would provide a pathway towards addressing the gap through possible academic affiliation, subject to the necessary academic and regulatory approvals.

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The university is also expected to assist Parliament in reviewing existing training modules developed for the Academy and designing additional programmes.

Mudenda said the partnership should demonstrate how universities and Parliament could work together to advance the public good.