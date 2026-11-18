The Edo State Consumer Protection Committee has sealed a pharmacy store located in Evbuodia community along Airport Road, Benin City, over the alleged sale of a banned malaria drug, Camosunate, to a child and ordered the arrest of the pharmacy owner.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Iyamu Osaro Culture, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, following an enforcement and compliance exercise carried out at the pharmacy in response to an intelligence report.

According to the statement, a woman had purchased the drug for her child a few days earlier, but the child's condition reportedly deteriorated shortly after the medication was administered, prompting the mother to rush her to a hospital.

The statement said the attending doctor, after examining the child, requested a sample of the medication and allegedly informed the mother that Camosunate had been banned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

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The committee chairman said its team, accompanied by security operatives, subsequently visited the pharmacy, where it reportedly found the affected medication on the shelves, alongside other drugs and products suspected to be fake or expired.

The pharmacy was sealed, while the owner was arrested and taken into police custody, according to the statement.

The committee also alleged that members of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), Edo State branch, attempted to obstruct its enforcement operation at a neighbouring pharmacy.

Culture, however, said the committee remained resolute in carrying out its statutory responsibilities.

He reaffirmed the committee's commitment to protecting consumers' health and rights, curbing unfair business practices and ensuring compliance with relevant state regulations, in line with the SHINE Agenda of Governor Monday Okpebholo.