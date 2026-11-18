The President of the Nigerian Library Association (NLA), Dr Lawal Umar, has said that 20 per cent of Nigerians experience mental health challenges, stressing that libraries must now play a frontline role in supporting mental wellbeing.

Dr Umar stated this in Abuja yesterday at the national kick-off of the 2026 Annual Library Week with the theme, "Libraries and Mental Health".

He said the figure, which translates to one in every five Nigerians, shows that mental health is no longer a private or hidden issue but a national concern that affects students, workers, families and communities.

According to him, many Nigerians are silently battling anxiety, depression, stress and trauma caused by economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and social pressure, yet have limited access to professional help.

"The library is not just a place for books. It is a safe space where people can find information, find peace, find support and find themselves again," Umar said.