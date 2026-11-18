Most citizens support media's watchdog role, but only half say the media should be free from government control,

Key findings

More than seven in 10 Tanzanians (72%) support a watchdog role for the media, saying journalists should investigate government mistakes and corruption.

But only half (49%) say the media should be free to publish without government control, while an equal share (49%) say the government should have the right to prevent the publication of content it disapproves of.

In practice, eight in 10 citizens (81%) think the country's media is "somewhat free" or "completely free" of government interference.

Almost nine in 10 adults (86%) own a mobile phone, but only 30% own a phone with Internet access.

o About one in four citizens say they use the Internet "every day" (13%) or "a few times a week" (13%). Almost two-thirds (64%) say they "never" go online.

Radio remains Tanzania's leading news source: 67% of respondents say they tune in at least "a few times a week." Television (54%) comes second, followed by social media (27%).

Regular radio use for news fell from 79% to 67% between 2014 and 2024, and newspaper use dropped from 24% to 13%. Meanwhile, television use rose from 33% to 54%, and social media use increased from 8% to 27%.

o Though expanding, digital news access remains highly uneven: Social-media news reaches 80% of respondents with post-secondary education, compared with 5% of those without formal schooling, and 43% of urbanites compared with 17% of rural residents.

Almost one in four adults (23%) obtain no regular news from any of the five sources examined. This rises to 52% among citizens without formal education, 35% among those experiencing high lived poverty, and 30% among rural residents.

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Tanzania's media landscape has evolved significantly in recent years, driven by the expansion of mobile-phone use, Internet connectivity, and digital platforms (Media Council of Tanzania, 2024). The growth of digital technologies has changed how citizens access, share, and engage with information, creating new opportunities for broader participation and faster news dissemination. According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (2026), Internet subscriptions rose from 58.97 million in March 2026 to 62.79 million in June 2026, a 6.48% quarterly increase.

However, Tanzania's changing media landscape must also be understood within the context of media freedom and regulation. The Media Services Act of 2016 provides a framework for media operations, granting media houses and journalists the freedom to collect, process, edit, and publish information in accordance with professional ethics (United Republic of Tanzania, 2016). The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (2020) regulates online content. Critics argue that the Media Services Act, the Cybercrimes Act of 2015, and the Online Content Regulations of 2020 allow restrictions on online outlets, as seen in the suspensions of Mwananchi Communications' online services in 2020 and 2024 (Ogetta, 2024; Wanyama, 2020). Reporters Without Borders (2026) ranks Tanzania 117th of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index, down from 95th in 2025.

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Despite the expansion of digital media, access to online information remains uneven across the population. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (2025), only 14.7% of Tanzanians use the Internet, with substantial disparities between urban and rural areas (27.3% vs. 7.7%).

Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey offers insights into how Tanzanians access news and how they perceive the media's role and freedom. Findings show that while most Tanzanians say they want a media that helps hold the government accountable, only half insist that the media be free of government interference.

Both smartphone ownership and regular Internet use remain limited, benefiting only about one in four adults. Radio remains the leading source of news, although television and social media have gained ground over the past decade.

Jacqueline Mwaipopo Jacqueline Mwaipopo is an assistant researcher for REPOA, the Afrobarometer national partner in Tanzania.

Vincent Boren Vincent Borens is a research associate for REPOA.