Meriting communal water tanks not refilled for more than three months.

A disabled resident faces additional challenges accessing safe water.

Some households pay up to R1,500 for illegal water connections.

34-year-old Monica Sala, who lives with a disability, says collecting water and accessing communal toilets in Meriting Phase 2 is a daily challenge. Without a water connection in her yard, she has relied on communal tanks provided by Johannesburg Water for the past six years.

The informal settlement in Lenasia South, Johannesburg, was established in 2017 as an extension of Meriting Phase 1, and has never had formal electricity or water supply. Instead, Johannesburg Water supplies residents with water through communal water tanks that must be refilled on a regular basis.

"It has been over 3 months since Joburg Water has not filled Jojo tanks with water. We have not received any communications," says Sala.

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When they are refilled, Sala is concerned about the condition of the tanks. She claims they don't have properly sealed lids and aren't cleaned before being refilled.

Ongoing water problems

The area has experienced ongoing water shortages. The underground municipal water network supplies established surrounding residential areas, while informal settlements such as Meriting Phase 2 and nearby Phumla Mqashi don't have formal household water infrastructure.

Some households have resorted to illegal water connections to the municipality's underground water pipes that supply surrounding areas. Johannesburg Water has previously raised concerns about illegal water connections in Lenasia South. At the time, the water utility said these unauthorised connections contribute to water losses and place additional strain on the system, affecting supply to surrounding communities.

In March, residents from Meriting and surrounding communities in wards 120, 122, 7 and 6 joined a protest organised by the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) over ongoing water shortages. They marched to the Johannesburg Water depot in Ennerdale, demanding improvements to the water supply.

Paying for illegal water connections

When Health-e News visited Meriting in recent weeks, residents were seen connecting pipes to the municipal water supply network.

Households pay between R350 and R1,500 to join these illegal connections. They must also contribute towards informal street committees set up to oversee repairs when pipes burst, joints are stolen, or vehicles damage the pipes.

Tebogo Banga, who has lived in Meriting Phase 2 since 2022, is one of the residents who paid for an illegal connection.

"I paid R1000 to join the illegal connections of water. From time to time we contribute more money, between R2 to R50, to fix problems depending on the issue of the pipe."

However, Sala says even households connected illegally to the municipal pipes do not have reliable water during municipal water supply shortages.

"Between 13h30 and 14h00 water stops coming out from the taps. It is very rare where you can find illegal connected water coming out from taps all day long," Sala says.

Residents who work must collect water early in the morning because they may return home to dry taps.

Long walks to water and toilets

When water tanks stand empty or taps run dry, residents collect water from a nearby stream. Sala says her disability makes this particularly difficult.

"Living in Meriting is a hustle. Whether you use Jojo tank water, illegal water connection or getting water from the stream, it's the same difference."

Sanitation is also a challenge for Meriting residents. Some use pit toilets, while others, like Sala, rely on communal mobile toilets shared by dozens of households in the area.

Health-e News accompanied Sala to a mobile toilet. She has to walk uphill along a dirt road for ten minutes to reach it. Once there, she faces filthy conditions inside the plastic cubicle, with nowhere to wash her hands afterwards. Sala says she has experienced diarrhoea after using the mobile toilets.

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"The truck that cleans the toilets does not come to our street because there is not enough space for it to pass. The smell is horrible. As a woman, I worry about getting sick. The toilet is full, and I am afraid I will keep getting sick."

Plans to improve water supply

Ward 120 councillor Puseletso Nzimande says Johannesburg Water planned to install boreholes to improve water access in Meriting.

Nzimande has also invited the Human Settlements Department to Meriting to engage with residents about their ongoing water concerns.

Johannesburg Water had not responded to questions about the empty communal tanks and plans to restore water supply by the time of publication.