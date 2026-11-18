The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps to accelerate modernisation, adopt emerging military technologies and strengthen combat readiness to tackle evolving security threats.

Shaibu said the ongoing expansion of the Nigerian Army, backed by the Federal Government, must be matched with modern equipment, skilled personnel and improved operational capabilities.

The Army Chief gave the charge on Wednesday at the maiden Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Biennial Conference, held alongside the Corps Reunion and Pulling-Out Ceremony.

The conference was themed, "Emerging Trends in Tank Warfare for Enhanced Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations in Nigeria."

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Shaibu noted that the expansion of the Nigerian Army under President Bola Tinubu had increased the responsibilities of the Armoured Corps, which now comprises four divisions, 10 brigades, 11 reconnaissance battalions and 26 tank battalions.

He said the growing force structure required corresponding investments in modern combat platforms, specialised training, maintenance and logistics to ensure the operational effectiveness of the newly established formations.

The Army Chief also warned that emerging security threats, including the increasing deployment of drones and sophisticated weapons by terrorists, required innovative tactics and stronger integration of armoured units with infantry, artillery, aviation and other combat support elements.

He disclosed that the ongoing rehabilitation of armoured fighting vehicles was expected to increase the number of operationally available platforms by more than 50 per cent.

According to him, newly procured driving and weapon-handling simulators will also enhance training at the Nigerian Army Armour School.

Reaffirming his directive, "Train Better to Fight Better," Shaibu urged the Corps to prioritise realistic training, technological adaptation and equipment readiness to produce agile, professional and combat-ready personnel capable of meeting the demands of contemporary warfare.

Earlier, the Commander, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Major General Umar Bichi Abubakar, described the conference as a strategic platform for professional development, knowledge sharing and improved operational effectiveness.

He disclosed that the biennial conference would become a permanent feature of the Corps' professional calendar.

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The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifices and commitment to national security.

He also pledged the state government's continued support for the Army's operations.