The Nigerian Super Eagles have moved up one place to 29th in the latest FIFA men's world rankings released on Wednesday.

The improvement also sees the team climb to fifth position among African countries, overtaking Algeria, which dropped out of the continent's top five.

The Super Eagles' latest progress comes after their two November fixtures against Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Eric Chelle's men began the international window with a 3-1 victory over the Taifa Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo last Friday. However, Nigeria failed to maintain their winning run, settling for a goalless draw against the same opponents in Tuesday's return fixture at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Morocco retained their position as Africa's highest-ranked team, followed by Senegal, Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire in second, third and fourth places, respectively.

On the global ranking, Spain maintained their position as the world's number one team, while Argentina, France and England retained their places among the top five.