Campaigners at COP31 say an accounting rule lets countries record emissions from wood-fired power as zero. They want bioenergy kept out of the summit's final decision.

At least six billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from burning wood and other biomass for heat and power have been recorded as zero in countries' energy accounts since 1990, according to a report released by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) at the UN climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

RSPB, a British conservation charity, said on Monday that the amount is about equal to the annual emissions of the United States.

Bioenergy is energy made from organic material such as trees, crops and food waste, according to the RSPB.

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Matt Williams, the independent energy analyst who carried out the analysis, told the audience at a press conference that he examined the greenhouse gas reports countries have submitted to the UN climate body since 1990. Some countries did not report every year while others left parts of their reports blank, he said.

"And because of missing data, this is probably an underestimate," Mr Williams said.

The gap comes from guidance issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which assigns the carbon from harvested wood to the forest sector of the country where the trees are cut, he said. The country that burns the wood records the emissions in its energy sector as zero and often has no information on whether the felled trees are replaced.

That guidance dates from the 1990s, when most biomass was burnt in the country that grew it, Mr Williams said. Wood pellets are now traded internationally, and five major economies spent nearly $250 billion subsidising bioenergy between 2002 and 2024, he said, citing research by the Environmental Paper Network.

Ruairi Brogan, a senior policy officer at the RSPB, said the charity wants the panel to change its guidelines so that emissions are counted where biomass is burnt.

"It's not just fossil fuels that have to go at this COP," Mr Brogan said.

Credits from Nigeria's wood stoves

The same accounting treats wood burnt in poorer countries differently, said Janaina Uemura of the Global Forest Coalition, which organised the press conference with the RSPB. Ms Uemura said household fuelwood in those countries is counted as emissions that can be turned into carbon credits, while wood burnt in power stations in richer countries is counted as zero.

A carbon credit represents one tonne of emissions avoided, which a buyer can count against its own. Nigeria authorised the stove maker BURN to sell 5.2 million such credits internationally in March. A second approval, for close to four million credits, went to UpEnergy, a Uganda-based developer.

Sixty-two per cent of Nigerian households cook with wood, according to the National Clean Cooking Policy. Wood fuel is the leading cause of forest degradation in the country, which burns about 34.7 million tonnes more wood a year than its forests can sustainably supply, according to a World Bank study published last year.

Carbon capture push at the summit

The organisers also criticised technologies that capture or remove carbon dioxide. Kwami Kpondzo of the Global Forest Coalition and HOME Alliance, who is from Togo, said removal methods that depend on biomass would take land from communities in developing countries.

"The only way to cut the emissions is to do it at the source," Mr Kpondzo said.

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A record 700 carbon capture lobbyists registered for COP31, more than the 699 delegates in the 50 smallest national delegations combined, the Centre for International Environmental Law said on Monday.

Nigeria's long-term low-emission strategy emphasises gas power plants fitted with carbon capture and storage, according to Climate Action Tracker.

Both carbon removal and bioenergy are at issue in the first draft of the summit's main decision, which was released on Monday. Two of its paragraphs make room for carbon removal technologies, the campaign group 350.org said, while a third promotes Turkey's target of 35 per cent electrification by 2035 "regardless of the electricity mix".

The RSPB wants bioenergy excluded from that target before ministers adopt the decision on Friday, 20 November.

"Big bioenergy is a dangerous distraction. Now leaders must listen," Mr Brogan said.