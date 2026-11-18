Katima Mulilo — Community consultations, compensation demands and competing land-use interests are delaying the proposed sugarcane plantation and processing plant at Kalimbeza in the Zambezi region.

This is despite government approval and feasibility studies having been conducted for the initiative.

Kalimbeza district headman Joseph Matali and Zambezi chief agricultural scientific officer Roderick Maswabi yesterday briefed a Cabinet Secretariat field monitoring delegation on the proposed project, outlining its progress, outstanding requirements and anticipated benefits.

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The visit formed part of the Office of the Prime Minister's field monitoring programme, which runs from 16 to 19 November to assess implementation of Cabinet decisions.

The sugar initiative is intended to reduce Namibia's reliance on imported sugar while strengthening domestic agricultural production and creating employment opportunities.

Government has approved allocating part of the Kalimbeza land for a commercial sugarcane plantation and a corresponding processing plant, alongside efforts to revive the Kalimbeza Rice Project, which received an N$8 million injection and resumed operations.

However, Maswabi said community consultations, land negotiations and irrigation infrastructure planning remain among the outstanding requirements before the sugar project can be implemented.

He said the community was consulted during field visits and engagements with traditional leadership in Kalimbeza in March, although further consultations are required.

Maswabi acknowledged that land compensation demands have contributed to the delays, explaining that community members expect compensation for land earmarked for the project.

He said a memorandum of understanding would facilitate negotiations and enable the land to be made available.

The irrigation system redesign, undertaken by a consultant appointed in December 2024, also remains incomplete.

Maswabi said the ministry hopes to finalise the design by December 2026.

Matali, meanwhile, highlighted insufficient coordination between the Zambezi Regional Council, Kariba Rice Project management and traditional leadership as another obstacle to progress.

He said the lack of regular meetings has created communication gaps, making it difficult to collectively address challenges affecting the project.

Matali further raised concerns over competing land uses, saying the proposed plantation would occupy land currently used for cattle grazing and crop cultivation.

The area also accommodates livestock from flood-prone communities during the rainy season, particularly in November and December when farmers move their animals to Kalimbeza.

Despite these concerns, Matali said the project could bring substantial benefits, including employment creation and improved prospects for schools in surrounding communities as workers relocate with their families.

He said communities in Kalundu and Old Season must complete consultations and submit their reports through the relevant local structures before consent letters can be issued.

Matali noted that landowners should be encouraged to submit their proposals to the traditional authority before the end of the year.

He said the traditional authority would subsequently engage the Masubia Traditional Authority, together with the regional council and project management, to explain the proposed development.

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The project must also comply with environmental requirements, including consultations with conservancies and obtaining the necessary environmental clearance certificate.

Maswabi maintained that Kalimbeza is suitable for sugarcane production, saying sugarcane and rice share similar soil and nutritional requirements and both require substantial water.

He said the area's fertile soils, organic matter and ability to withstand flooding make it suitable for sugarcane production.

The Cabinet Secretariat delegation said it would compile a report and recommendations for Cabinet consideration following its engagements with officials and communities.