Faced with an acute water shortage in his community, Omuthiya constituency councillor Erastus Nekomba decided to dig into his own pocket to find a solution.

He hired an excavating machine at his own expense to dig earth dams in the affected villages, with the aim of creating additional water storage facilities that can collect rainwater when the rainy season returns.

"The situation forced me to think about how we can help our people. I want every village to have an earth dam where water can collect when it rains," Nekomba said.

Residents of 78 villages in Omuthiya constituency are facing worsening water shortages, with some forced to rely on saline water from existing earth dams.

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Nekomba said the constituency had become extremely dry following the end of the rainy season in July, leaving residents struggling to access suitable water for their daily needs.

With the planned expansion of the water pipeline between Ondangwa and Omuthiya only expected to be completed next year, the councillor said he felt compelled to find an alternative way of helping communities rather than wait for the long-term project to be completed while residents continued to struggle.

The initiative is intended to give communities a temporary means of storing water, particularly during periods when rainfall is limited and existing water sources are no longer sufficient.

He acknowledged that the intervention comes with financial challenges, as he is personally responsible for the cost of hiring the excavating machine and ensuring that the work reaches the communities targeted by the initiative.

The water situation has also affected households that depend on subsistence farming, with Nekomba estimating that about 80% of residents in the constituency rely on rain-fed crop production.

He said the unreliable rainfall has made it increasingly difficult for families to produce enough food, as their agricultural activities depend largely on receiving sufficient rain during the planting season.

The proposed earth dams are, therefore. expected to serve as additional water collection points when rainfall resumes, although their effectiveness will depend on the amount of rain received.

Nekomba said that while government efforts to address the water shortages are ongoing, communities cannot afford to remain without alternative solutions as they wait for infrastructure development.

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He said the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform is working together with NamWater on plans to expand the water pipeline from Ondangwa towards Omuthiya. The project is expected to improve water supply to the affected areas once completed, but the anticipated timeline means residents must continue finding ways to cope with the current shortages.

"If we wait until the project is completed, we will simply be waiting while our people continue to suffer. That is why we are trying to do something in the meantime," he explained.

To help sustain the initiative, participating households contribute N$50 towards paying the workers involved in the programme. Nekomba said approximately 30 households had already registered, while he hopes to reach more communities as the initiative progresses.

He said the contributions are intended to help cover some of the operational costs, although the hiring of the excavating machine remains an expense he has taken upon himself.

Beyond the immediate water challenge, the councillor also expressed concern about the difficulties faced by elderly residents who depend on social grants to meet their basic needs.

He appealed to younger family members not to place additional financial pressure on pensioners by depending heavily on their monthly grants, saying some elderly people are left struggling to provide for themselves.

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