A Walvis Bay resident sentenced to two years of imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to steal and theft involving goods valued at over N$6 000 is appealing the sentence, arguing that the magistrate failed to consider alternatives to direct imprisonment.

Alpha Hoebeb was sentenced in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on the count on 22 December 2025 to an effective two-year imprisonment.

Hoebeb is now asking the Windhoek High Court to replace the sentence with a N$7 000 fine, arguing that he was sentenced after voluntarily pleading guilty to the charge.

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In his heads of argument, Hoebeb contends that the magistrate imposed a harsh sentence without considering his guilty plea, his personal circumstances, or the possibility of imposing a fine or suspending part of the sentence.

He argues that he pleaded guilty voluntarily to stealing goods valued at N$6 740, as such should have been considered where such plea was discussed in case law where it was considered to demonstrate cooperation and remorse and considered in mitigation of sentence.

He argues that the magistrate imposed 24 months of direct imprisonment without adequately considering his personal circumstances and the principle of balancing the crime, the offender and society's interests.

Hoebeb argues that the magistrate could have considered imposing a fine or suspending part of the sentence considering that he pleaded guilty and did not waste the court's time.

He relies on previous cases, where a sentence for housebreaking with intent to steal and theft was altered to 18 months' imprisonment, of which six months were suspended for five years.

He referred to another case in which a housebreaking and theft conviction was altered to theft, and the accused in that case was sentenced to a fine of N$1 000, or three months' imprisonment.

He submits that the sentenced imposed is harsh and urges the court to uphold the appeal and sentence him to a fine of N$7 000 considering that he has already spent over 11 months in custody.

The State is opposing the appeal, arguing that the magistrate considered both the mitigating and aggravating circumstances in respect of the appellant.

It argues that the aggravating circumstances outweighed the personal circumstances of Hoebeb who was convicted after breaking into the private residence of the complainant and got away with items valued at N$6 740.

The State further argues that Hoebeb was a second offender, having previously been convicted of trespassing, an offence considered closely related to housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, as both involve unlawfully entering or intruding onto another person's property.

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It adds that the appellant clearly showed no repentance for his past misconduct, demonstrating no regard to the rights of privacy and property bestowed to others under the constitution.

The State also argues that the sentence should not be interfered with, as it also reflects the public's desire for the accused and would be offenders to be adequately punished in the interests of law and order.

The matter was before the court yesterday for proceedings.

Hoebeb is represented by Mbanga Siyomunji and the State by Ian Malumani.