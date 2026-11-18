Savanna Beef Namibia says it is fighting for survival following the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak.

This has left the producer-owned meat-processing company losing between N$12 million and N$15 million monthly while struggling to regain access to lucrative international markets.

The outbreak has brought operations to a complete standstill, barely six months after the company secured European Union (EU) export certification and began processing beef for international markets.

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Management is now negotiating with financiers and banks to keep the business afloat, warning that the disruption has placed enormous pressure on employees, livestock producers and the wider agricultural industry.

"The outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in the extremely far south of the country has shaken the whole agricultural industry in its core and it is a severe economic disruption not experienced in decades. It must be accepted that Savanna is in the survival mode as a business," the company said.

"Savanna has nobody to bail it out. We will have to tighten our belt according to our financial circumstances.

For the interim, the expectation is that lower market prices will prevail over the near future until we regain European Union and United Kingdom market access," she stated.

The crisis comes at a particularly difficult time for the company, which recently completed its operational ramp-up following an investment of approximately N$280 million in establishing a modern beef-processing and export facility.

Initiated by livestock producers organised under the Beef Value Chain Forum (BVCF) and established in 2021, Savanna Beef has 730 shareholders and more than 500 forum members.

Its business model seeks to give producers greater control over the beef value chain - from farming and slaughtering to processing and international marketing.

The company received EU export certification on 7 April 2026, with its first export slaughter taking place six days later.

Production subsequently increased towards its designed capacity of 250 cattle daily, or approximately 50 000 annually, while its workforce grew to about 240 employees.

Before the outbreak, Savanna had exported approximately 100 containers of beef to niche markets in the United Kingdom, the EU and Norway.

It also achieved an AA grading during a British Retail Consortium Global Standards assessment of its deboning plant, the highest grade available for an announced facility audit.

A South African Woolworths audit had also been successfully completed.

Management said the company had slaughtered more cattle than any other Namibian abattoir during the two months preceding the outbreak, while offering producers the highest prices.

"This is a real achievement considering the ramp-up period since April 2026, and this was one of the main drivers to establish Savanna, with producers themselves in control of the value chain from production up to the end-consumer in international markets," it said.

The company had also secured thousands of cattle for slaughter during the third quarter, with bookings for the fourth quarter extending to the end of February 2027.

However, the outbreak disrupted these plans, forcing the company to suspend all processing operations.

Approximately 240 employees were initially placed on leave during September and October with full pay.

For November, salaries were reduced to two-thirds for personnel working less than half their normal hours, while a decision on December arrangements was still pending.

Management has retained a skeleton workforce to oversee maintenance and operate essential cooling facilities.

"Getting the already-certified containers out of the Walvis Bay harbour was one of the major efforts. Skeleton staff is on site to address maintenance and operate the remaining cooling facilities. The beef products in the chillers and freezers are being marketed locally," the company said.

The immediate priority is restoring access to international markets, a process management says could take considerable time.

Namibia must first secure reinstatement of its international veterinary status through the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), followed by negotiations with individual importing countries.

"We are very concerned due to the time we cannot access those international markets. To regain those markets is not an easy task. We first need to get the approval for reinstatement of our international veterinary status by the World Organisation for Animal Health. Thereafter, we need to engage again in negotiations with country-specific market access. All this takes time," it said.

Meanwhile, the consequences extend beyond individual businesses.

Namibia consumes approximately 30% of its annual beef production, while the remaining 70% must be exported, either as live weaners to South Africa or as value-added beef products to international markets.

With exports disrupted, domestic abattoirs are competing in an increasingly crowded local market, placing pressure on prices and livestock producers' incomes.

Savanna warned that the crisis could have serious economic and environmental consequences, particularly for farmers dependent on livestock sales to finance their operations.

"Thousands of farmers are in dire need of cash flow to keep their operations running and make their financial commitments. Livestock agriculture is the largest employer, and thousands of jobs are in jeopardy at production level. In addition, farmers need to plan their rangeland management. If they cannot sell livestock, this is a major detriment to their environment," it said.

The company also warned that forecasts of an El Niño weather effect could compound the challenges if Namibia experiences another drought.

Reflecting on the 1962 to 1964 FMD outbreak, its leadership recalled the long-term consequences of restricting livestock sales.

"No livestock could be sold, and I am convinced that this was the onset of overgrazing and bush encroachment on our farming property," it said.

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Despite the crisis, Savanna maintains that Namibia's meat industry has significant opportunities through local value addition.

Its original vision was to retain an additional 50 000 weaners that would otherwise be exported live to South African feedlots, allowing them to be raised as slaughter cattle and processed locally.

The company believes better prices for slaughter-ready cattle would encourage farmers to invest in local production, creating employment, generating foreign currency and supporting rural communities.

Its longer-term priorities include restoring international market access, diversifying export destinations and strengthening its brand around sustainability, regenerative livestock production and the nutritional value of Namibia's rangeland-raised beef.

For now, however, survival remains the immediate priority.

In a message to shareholders and BVCF members, the company acknowledged that lower producer prices might be necessary in the interim to sustain operations.

"We are at a critical juncture within changing times. Together, we must navigate new challenges and understand that we need to carry Savanna now by accepting, for example, lower producer prices for the interim, and adapt under these circumstances for the sake of a better future tomorrow," it said.

The company urged producers to remain resilient, stressing the importance of mutual support and sound business decisions.