Germany has pledged EUR2.9 million, equivalent to approximately N$54 million, towards the construction and drilling of boreholes in areas hardest hit by water shortages as Namibia prepares for the impact of El Niño.

German Ambassador to Namibia Thomas Wimmer made the pledge during a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare at the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday.

The funding follows Ngurare's appeal for international support to mitigate the effects of El Niño.

Ngurare has since directed his executive team to urgently coordinate with relevant authorities to fast-track the project and ensure the boreholes are drilled without delay to improve access to potable water in affected communities.

Namibia faces an increased risk of severe drought, extreme heatwaves and water stress during the 2026/27 rainy season due to strengthening El Niño conditions.