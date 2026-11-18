Ongwediva — The Omukwaniilwa of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Shuumbwa Nangolo, has urged men against promising multiple women marriage. '

He said such promises can lead to conflict, emotional distress and serious consequences. The king stated that it is wrong for men to make promises of marriage to several women, only to eventually marry one of them.

This leaves the others disappointed and hurt.

"Nowadays, you will find a man with four girlfriends or baby mothers, but all of them have been promised marriage," he said.

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Shuumbwa was speaking in an exclusive interview with New Era yesterday.

He stressed that some men already know which woman they intend to marry among the four.

This situation can leave the other women feeling betrayed and angry.

"They end up doing evil things because they feel they have been scammed and that their time has been wasted by this man," he said.

The Omukwaniilwa said some women may seek advice from others on how to prevent the marriage from taking place, potentially creating conflict.

He added that some men find themselves in serious trouble after distributing wedding invitation cards, particularly when other women they had promised marriage become aware of their plans.

"Women like to be married. It is something special for them," he stated.

He urged men to refrain from promising multiple women marriage.

"We have men who have committed suicide before their wedding day, while others have died in car accidents. This is a serious concern. Men should not play around with women by making empty promises," he stressed.

Additionally, the Omukwaniilwa clarified that he did not mean that all men who died before their wedding day were involved with multiple women.

He said that death can occur at any time because it is God who determines one's fate.

"I am trying to educate men because this is a concern when they engage in such behaviour," he added.

Shuumbwa said being a man is not easy, particularly when wedding invitations had already been distributed and the man still has several baby mothers whom he had promised to marry.

Traditionally, the Omukwaniilwa said some men also fail to pay certain fees that are required when they impregnate women.

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"This is also a dangerous situation when a man fails to pay the baby mother, because traditionally, she has the right to stop his marriage until the money has been paid," he added.

"Men should tell the truth and make it clear that they are not going to marry a particular woman so that she can move on and find another man," he said.

Shuumbwa said it is wrong for men to continue lying to women by promising marriage while keeping them in relationships without any intention of marrying them.

Meanwhile, the Omukwaniilwa also urged men to stop killing or assaulting women following the breakdown of their relationships.

"'The woman does not belong to you because you did not

marry her. Let the person move on if she is no longer happy with you. Stop abusing women," he added.

Shuumbwa also urged community members to refrain from exposing couples who are involved in extramarital affairs, saying this could lead to violence, injuries and killings.

"Let us mind our own business. If you see Martha sleeping with Hangula, it does not mean you should go and tell Haufiku, who is dating her. You are promoting killings," he warned.

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