Omungwelume — A 23-year-old student at Triumphant College in Ongwediva has died after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend inside his vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at Omungwelume village in the Ohangwena region.

The deceased was identified as Ndinelao Shiyukifeni from Onambaba village.

Ohangwena regional police commander Ottilie Kashuupulwa confirmed the incident.

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The suspect (33) appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court today on a charge of murder.

According to the police, the suspect drove to Ongwediva to pick up his girlfriend to take her to the village.

It is alleged that, along the way, the suspect stopped the vehicle under a tree.

According to the police, he allegedly stabbed the victim several times in the chest and face.

The suspect then drove the vehicle, with the deceased still sitting in the back seat, before stopping under a tree, abandoning her and fleeing the scene.

The incident was discovered by community members, who immediately alerted the police.

Police had launched a search for the suspect, as they could not locate him.

They had also appealed to members of the public through radio announcements to assist in tracing him.

However, he was arrested later that same evening after police officers and community members followed his footprints and found him hiding in the bushes.

Police said the motive behind the killing remains unknown.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

Meanwhile, police have urged couples experiencing abuse in their relationships to report such incidents to the police or inform their relatives without delay.