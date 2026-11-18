An Otjinene resident accused of assaulting his domestic partner by repeatedly hitting her on the body and head with fists and sticks in 2023 has been convicted of the charges alleged against him in the Windhoek High Court.

Judge Dinah Usiku convicted Roger Beeth last Friday on charges including murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The allegations are that Beeth intentionally and unlawfully killed his girlfriend, Bertha Witbooi, near Otjinene, between 3 and 4 March 2023.

It is further alleged that he attempted to commit the second count by burning a stick allegedly linked to the incident and falsely telling police and others that the deceased had arrived home already injured after being assaulted elsewhere.

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Briefly, in the court documents, it is indicated that the assault commenced after the deceased allegedly failed to return with the groceries and the money the accused had allegedly given her earlier that day to buy on 3 March 2023.

After returning without the goods and the money, Beeth allegedly hit her multiple times all over her body and head with fists or with a dropper or a stick. Witbooi died on the scene due to a head injury.

Afterwards, Beeth allegedly destroyed the instrument used and reported to other people and the police that Witbooi had arrived home already injured or that she had injured herself.

Witness evidence indicates that the deceased was heard screaming "my husband, you are killing me" or words to that effect, with the accused replying that "I am not your husband".

Shortly after, she stopped screaming. The accused was seen by one of his neighbours assaulting Witbooi, who even warned him that if he continued beating the deceased, he would intervene.

Witbooi was seen lying on the ground with blood all over where she lay, with varying injuries observed on the forehead, arms and stripes on her bottom and blood coming out of her mouth.

"She lay helplessly injured. She did not speak and only made sounds, her hands were motionless, neither could she stand up from where she was lying on the ground, as she had no strength," a witness had testified.

Medical evidence on the postmortem findings indicates an intracranial haemorrhage, a C-spine fracture [bleeding within the skull or a crack in the bone in the neck], and bruising on the hands, legs and buttocks.

The findings indicate, according to the doctor, that it took excessive force to cause such injuries, considering that a skull is quite thick and resilient and that such injuries were caused by a solid blunt object such as a bat or metal pipe.

Judge Usiku found that it was undisputed that Witbooi arrived home very late that day without the groceries and clothes she was supposed to buy.

"It is common cause from the photo plan Exhibit "O" that the deceased was assaulted and sustained multiple injuries all over her body."

The photo plan tells a horror story, as corroborated by the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination on the deceased's body.

"The pictures of the wounds on the deceased's body, simply put, are horrific. It would appear that no part of the deceased's body was spared. So comprehensive was the assault perpetrated on the deceased," Usiku found.

She found that the nature and extent of the injuries indicate that they were inflicted with an intent to bring about Witbooi's death.

There is evidence that the deceased, during the ordeal, was heard uttering words 'my husband you are killing me' or words to that effect, the judge found.

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"In my view, the accused intended to kill the deceased and did so in the most brutal means. It was intended to be painful and it was prolonged. The deceased no doubt must have endured unimaginable pain and suffering."

She stated further that the accused, while the deceased was still alive, did not seek medical intervention but reported to others that she had died.

This is a clear indication that the accused wanted the deceased dead, she added.

She stated that she was satisfied that the charge of murder with direct intent was proven beyond reasonable doubt.

She also found that it was established beyond a reasonable doubt that he acted with intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

She convicted him, thereof, of the two charges.

Beeth is represented by Joas Neemwatya and the State by Sackey Mupuma.

